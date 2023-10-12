Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles begin District 11 4A-2 play Oct. 6 against the 4-2 Robinson Rockets after losing 45-14 on the road to the #4 Hitchcock Bulldogs on Sept. 30 in a game played at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan.

The Bulldogs took a 45-0 halftime lead scoring three touchdowns in both quarters.

Lloyd Jones III took a quarterback draw for 14 yards to score with 10:04 in the first. The point-after failed.

The Eagles were forced to punt from near midfield, giving the Bulldogs the ball at the 25. Hitchcock took 10 plays to score on a 2-yard pass from Jones to Chase Bruton. Bruton dove in for a two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead with 6:30 left in the first.

Salado’s Brendan Wilson took the ensuing kick for 50 yards to the Hitchcock 44, but the Eagles could not convert the opportunity and ended up punting into the end zone for a touchback.

The Bulldogs drove 80 yards in 16 plays, scoring on an 11-yard pass from Jones to #1 with 59 seconds left in the first, Jones passed to #8 for the two point conversion and 22-0 lead.

The Eagles turned the ball over on downs and the Bulldogs scored with 9:21 left in the second. Jones hit Treven Landry. Jared Dotson ran in the 2-point conversion for a 30-0 lead.

Salado drove to the Hitchcock 32 but turned the ball over on a failed fourth down attempt.

The next play, Jones hit Kelshaun Johnson for a 68-yard touchdown. Keidyn Evans hit Damien McDaniel for the two-point conversion and a 38-0 lead with 6:36 left in the half.

Salado drove to the Hitchcock 37 yard line, but McDaniel picked off a Luke Law pass near the endzone and returned it 47 yards. The Bulldogs drove 50 yards, scoring on a 28-yard pass from Jones to Bryce Dorsey with 3:09 left in the half. The PAT kick made it 45-0.

The Eagles scored a touchdown in the third quarter, on their second possession of the half.

Brayden Dildine intercepted a Jones pass to give the Eagles the ball at their own 14 with 8:18 left in the third. Kase Maedgen had carries of 15 yards, 2 yards and 17 yards to get the ball near midfield. Lincoln Hossfeld found Morgan Adams for 15 yards and short runs by Hossfeld and Javier Miranda set up a 34-yard strike by Hossfeld to Adams with 5:23 left in the first. Townes Sather toed the extra point to make the score 45-7.

The Bulldogs threatened to score again after Randy Hymes intercepted a Hossfeld pass and returned it to Salado’s 20. The Bulldogs faced a third-and-goal at the 4 when Dusty Rhiddlehoover fell on a #39 fumble.

The Eagles scored after a short punt by Hitchcock gave Salado the ball at the Bulldogs’ 29. Two plays later, Hossfeld hit Jackson Turk for a 26 yard touchdown with 1:19 left to play. Sather converted the PAT for the final score 45-14.

HHS SHS

First Downs 18 13

Rushes-Yards 25-115 35-154

Passing Yards 333 94

Comp-Atts 24-35 6-21

TD-INT 4-1 2-3

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-0

Penalties-Yds 10-80 5-55

PASSING: Salado: Lincoln Hossfeld, 3-8, 75 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; Luke Law, 3-13, 19 yards, 2 INTs; Hitchcock: Lloy Jones III, 19-29, 322, 4 TDs, 1 INT; Marquis Allen, 5-5, 11

RUSHING: Salado: Kase Maedgen, 13-79 yards, fumble; Hossfeld, 12-27 yards, fumble Hitchcock: Bryce Dorsey, 8-49 yards; Jones, 3-34 yards, TD.

RECEIVING: Salado: Morgan Adams, 1-34 yards, TD; Jackson Turk, 2-33 yards, TD, Corbin Konarik, 1-15 yards; Maedgen, 2-14 yards; Hitchcock: Kelshaun Johnson, 4-112 yards, TD; Bryce Dorsey, 4-73 yards, 2 TD; Damien McDaniel, 4-44 yards, 1 TD. Chase Bruton, 6-31 yards, TD.

SALADO DEFENSE: Lucas Beyer, 7 tackles, 2 tackles for loss (TFL), 1 sack; DeVonte Foster, 6 tackles, 3 assists, TFL; Dusty Rhiddlehoover, 6 tackles, 1 assist, 1 TFL, caused fumble, recovered fumble; Phoenix Flores, 5 tackles, 6 assists, caused fumble; Demonte Foster, 4 tackles, 3 assists, recovered fumble; Ethan Robledo, 3 tackles, assist; AJ Fach, 3 tackles, 2 passes broken up; Brodie Landon, 2 tackles, assist, 2 TFL; Davis Graham, 1 tackle, 2 assists; Caleb Dockrey, tackle; Micah Redelsheimer, 1 tackle; Dawson Barksdale, assist.