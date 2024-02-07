Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles lost both of their district basketball games last week, to drop to 9-21 and 1-6 in district

The Eagles lost to Gatesville 67-47 and 60-49 to Robinson.

SHS 47

GHS 67

Salado lost to Gatesville 67-47 on Feb. 2.

Levi Ball led Salado with 16 points, 7 rebounds, an assist, a deflection and a steal.

Mason Brown followed with 12 points, 2 rebounds, an assist, deflections and 2 steals.

Also scoring were Kase Maedgen, 6 points, 4 assists, 3 deflections and 2 steals; BJ Amann, 5 points, a rebound, 3 assists and a deflection; Colby Ramm, 3 points, an assist and a steal; Mekhi Lanier, 2 points, 3 rebounds and an assist; Houston Thomas, 2 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a deflection; Korbin Konarik, 1 point and 2 steals; Dawson Barksdale, a rebound, an assist and a block and Nathan Tanner, 2 assists.

Mekhi Lanier drives against Robinson

SHS 49

RHS 60

Salado lost to Robinson 49-60 on Jan. 30.

Levi Ball led the Eagles with 14 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal and a 3 blocks.

BJ Amann scored 12 points, 6 rebounds and a block.

Colby Ramm scored 11 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a deflection.

Also scoring were Kase Maedgen, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and a deflection; Korbin Konarik, 3 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and 3 deflections; Mason Brown, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and a block; Mekhi Lanier, 2 rebounds and an assist and Dawson Barksdale, a rebound.