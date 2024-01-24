Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles are in fifth place in District 23-4A after splitting games last week with China Spring and Gatesville. The Eagles are 1-2 in district and 9-17 on the season as of presstime 4 p.m., Jan. 23.

SHS 56

GHS 52

Salado Eagles beat Gatesville by scoring 8 points in overtime for a 56-52 win Jan. 16.

The Eagles trailed by one after the first, 8-7, and at the half 17-16, but took a narrow lead by outscoring Gatesville 15-11 in the third. Gatesville tied the game at 48-48 to end regulation.

Levi Ball dunks on Gatesville.

Levi Ball led the Eagles with a double-double, scoring 25 points and grabbing 13 rebounds. He also had an assist, a deflection, a steal and 8 blocks.

Also scoring for the Eagles were Korbin Konarik, 8 points, 3 rebounds, and a deflection; BJ Amann, 7 points, 9 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Kase Maedgen, 6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 deflections and a steal; Colby Ramm, 5 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists; Gabriel Merriman, 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, a deflection and 2 steals; Mason Brown, 2 points, a rebound and a deflection; Dawson Barksdale, a rebound and Mekhi Lanier, a deflection.

SHS 37

CSHS 52

Salado Eagles lost to China Spring, 52-37, on Jan. 19.

Levi Ball led the Eagles with 13 points, 6 rebounds, an assist and 2 deflections.

These Eagles also contributed to the game: Colby Ramm, 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal; Kase Maedgen, 6 points, a rebound, an assist, a deflection and 2 steals; Korbin Konarik, 4 points, 3 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; Mason Brown, 4 points, a rebound, an assist and 2 steals; BJ Amann, 2 points, 7 rebounds and a deflection; Mekhi Lanier, 3 rebounds and an assist; and Dawson Barksdale, 2 rebounds.