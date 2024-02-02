Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles are 9-19 and 1-4 in District 23-4A after losses last week to Connally and La Vega.

The Eagles lost 63-35 to Connally on Jan. 26. Salado held a 13-12 lead after the first period, but the Cadets took over the game in the second, outscoring Salado 21-8 to lead 33-21 at the half.

BJ Amann fights over a rebound.

Levi Ball led the Eagles with 12 points. He also had 9 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection and a block.

Also scoring for the Eagles were these: Kase Maedgen, 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 deflections; BJ Amann, 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists; Mason Brown, 6 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a steal; Korbin Konarik, 2 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a deflection; Colby Ramm, 5 rebounds and an assist; Nathan Tanner, 3 rebounds, Dawson Barksdale, Mekhi Lanier and Houston Thomas, a rebound each.

Salado lost 58-38 to La Vega on Jan. 23. The teams were tied at 10-10 after the first. La Vega took a 26-21 halftime lead before taking over the game by outscoring Salado 17-4 in the third.

Colby Ramm led the Eagles with 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, a deflection and a block.

Also scoring for Salado were Levi Ball, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 deflections and a block; Kase Maedgen, 8 points, 5 rebounds, a deflection and a steal; BJ Amann, 4 points, 8 rebounds; Gabriel Merriman, 4 points, 2 rebounds, an assist and a steal; Mason Brown, 3 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists; Korbin Konarik, 2 points, a rebound and an assist.