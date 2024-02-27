Salado Village Voice

Salado Varsity Eagles are 4-1 after losing to the Troy Trojans in the ﬁnal inning of the Salado baseball tournament.



R H E

THS 2 4 0

SHS 1 4 3

Salado Eagles gave up two runs in the top of the sixth to fall to Troy, 2-1, in the championship game of their own tournament Feb. 24.

Logan Flores was issued the loss on the mound. He pitched all six innings, allowing 4 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned run and striking out 8.

Kase Maedgen had a hit and an RBI. Kannon Baird had a hit and scored a run.

BJ Amann and Jace Light

each had a hit.

BJ Amann tags a Troy runner out at home. (photo by Royce Wiggin)

R H E

LHS 1 2 2

SHS 11 7 2

Salado scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth to end their game against LaGrange with an 11-1 win Feb. 23.

Kannon Baird got the win, allowing 2 hits and a run and striking out 11.

Brody Cole led the bat- ters with a hit and 3 RBIs.

Also getting hits were BJ Amann, a hit, a run, 2 RBIs, Baird, a hit, a run and an RBI.; Jace Light, a hit and a run; Dylan Wige-ly, a hit, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kase Maedgen, a hit and 2 runs; Owen Curtis, a hit and a run.

R H E

GHS 0 3 0

SHS 7 9 0

The Eagles shut out Gateway Prep, 7-0, on Feb. 22 in their second game of

the tournament,

Dylan Wigely allowed three hits, but no runs or walks. He struck out ﬁve.

Kannon Baird and Logan Flores both had 2 hits and a run to lead the Eagles in batting.

Also getting hits: Amann, a hit, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Brody Naegele, 1 hit, a run, 2 RBIs Brody Cole, a hit, 2 RBIs; Jace Light, a hit, 2 runs.

R H E

RRHS 2 5 0

SHS 5 5 1

Salado beat the Round Rock JV Dragons 5-2 to start the tournament Feb. 22.

Jace Light got the win, allowing 5 hits, 2 runs, one earned run and striking out 3.

Owen Curtis led the boys with 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 RBIs and a walk; Lo-gan Flores had a hit and a walk; BJ Amann and Jace Light both had a hit. Brody Cole, Brody Naegele and Ethan Robledo all scored runs.

R H E

LHS 1 1 1

SHS 3 6 2

Salado beat Lorena 3-1 in a non-district game Feb. 19.

Logan Flores got the win for Salado allowing a hit and a run. He struck out 14 batters.

Kannon Baird led the Eagles at the plate with 2 hits and an RBI.

Also getting hits: Logan Flores, 2 hits; Brody Cole and Trey Waters, 1 hit each. Owen Curtis scored 2 runs and Dylan Wigely scored a run.