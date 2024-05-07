Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles swept Gateway Prep in the bi-district round of the UIL 4A baseball playoffs.

The Eagles face La Grange in a best-of-three series. Game 1 is 4:30 p.m. May 9 at Thrall High School. Game 2 is 4:30 p.m. May 3 at Thrall High School with Game 3 following, if necessary.

R H E

SHS 4 7 1

GCPS 1 3 2

Salado beat the Gateway Gaters 4-1 in the first game of the series May 2.

The Eagles scored two runs in the fourth. With one out, BJ Amann singled and courtesy runner Brody Naegele advanced on a two-out single by Kase Maedgen. Both runners scored on a double to right by Owen Curtis, who was left stranded on second.

Amann led off the sixth with a double to deep left. Jace Light laid down a bunt toward first, and got all the way to third on back-to-back errors on the play, scoring Naegele, running for Amann. Light scored after tagging up on a shot to deep left by Curtis.

The Eagles celebrate a homerun by Brody Cole. (photos by Royce Wiggin)

Gateway scored in the bottom of the sixth, but no one reached base in the seventh.

Amann and Brody Cole had 2 hits each to lead Salado. Also getting on the board were Curtis, 1 hit, 3 RBIs; Maedgen, 1 hit, 1 run; Logan Flores, 1 hit, Brody Naegele, 2 runs, Light, 1 run.

Flores pitched the entire game, allowing 3 hits and 1 run, walking 2 and striking out 14.

R H E

GCPS 2 1 0

SHS 5 9 0

Salado beat Gateway 5-2 May 3 to complete the sweep.

Brody Cole hammered to right for a home run in the first inning.

With an out in the second, Owen Curtis singled to deep left. He stole second and Brody Naegele singled. Both runners scored on a deep shot to center by Brayden Naegele, who was left stranded on second.

With an out in the third, Amann singled, advanced on a walk to Kase Maedgen and scored on a single to deep right by Curtis.

Gateway scored two runs in the fifth.

The Eagles added a run in the sixth. Curtis tripled to center and scored on a single by Kannon Baird, who was left on base.

Curtis led the Eagles with 3 hits, an RBI and 2 runs.

Also getting on the board were Amann, 2 hits, Brayden Naegele, 1 hit, 2 RBIs; Cole, 1 hit, 1 RBI, 1 run; Baird, 1 hit, 1 RBI; Brody Naegele, 1 hit, 1 run; Brendan Wilson, 1 run.

Baird pitched five innings for the win. He allowed a hit, 2 earned runs and 2 walks, while striking out 5. Dylan Wigely closed, pitching 2 innings, allowing no hits, runs or walks and striking out 2.