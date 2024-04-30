Salado Village Voice

Salado varsity boys baseball team beat the top-ranked China Spring Cougars 3-1 in the Eagles’ final home district game April 26.

Salado will face Gateway College Preparatory in the bi-district round of the UIL 4A playoffs in a best-of-three series. Game 1 will be 7 p.m. May 2 at Gateway. Game 2 will be 7 p.m. May 3 at home. Game 3, if necessary, will be 1 p.m. May 4 at Gateway.

R H E

CHS 1 5 1

SHS 3 7 0

Logan Flores was able to get out of a loaded bases situation in the sixth inning as Salado held on to beat the #1 China Spring Cougars 3-1 April 26.

Salado Eagles welcome Jace Light back to the dugout . (photos by Royce Wiggin)

The Eagles scored a run in the first. Jacob Preston singled and stole second. He went to third on a groundout by Brody Naegele and scored on a double to left by Flores.

Salado added two in the fourth. Jace Light led off the bottom of the frame with a double to left. He scored on a play that resulted in two errors by China Spring and allowed Kase Maedgen to reach second base. Maedgen went to third on a passed ball. Maedgen scored when the Cougar catcher Camden Todaro dropped a third strike and threw Kannon Baird out at first.

China Spring scored a run in the top of the sixth after JC Hughes singled to left. Greyson Brooks and Garrett Maddox singled to load the bases. Dillon Bowers walked to push a run across the plate before Flores struck out Jackson Fetters to get out of the inning with a 3-1 lead.

Flores struck out the final three batters for China Spring to get the win on the mound for Salado. He pitched all seven innings, allowing 1 hit, an earned run and two walks, while striking out 13 batters.

Light led the batters with 2 hits and a run. Flores followed with a run and an RBI.

Also getting hits for the Eagles were Preston and Maedgen, 1 hit and 1 run each and Naegele and Brody Cole, 1 hit.

R H E

SHS 1 4 1

CHS 3 6 1

Salado Eagles lost to China Spring 3-1 on the road April 23.

The Eagles scored in the third inning. With one out, Owen Curtis singled to center. He advanced when Brody Cole was hit by the pitcher. Brody Naegele singled to load the bases. Logan Flores singled to left to score Curtis and keep the bases loaded before Cage McCloud struck out the next two batters to get out of the jam with a 2-1 lead. The Cougars added a run in the bottom of the frame

China Spring allowed only two baserunners in the final four innings, one on a walk and another on an error.

Flores led Salado with a hit and an RBI. Also getting hits were Curtis, a hit and a run, and Naegele Jace Light, a hit each.