Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles split their district baseball games with Gatesville last week.

R H E

GHS 2 5 0

SHS 1 6 1

Salado Eagles lost at home to Gatesville 2-1 on April 16.

The Eagles had 6 hits: Brody Naegele, 2 hits; BJ Amann, 1 hit, 1 RBI; Logan Flores, Brody Cole and Jace Light, 1 hit each.

Dylan Wigely got the loss on the mound, pitching 7-2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 4 hits, 5 walks and 7 strike outs. Payne Lochridge closed with a walk and a strikeout.

Dylan Wigely pitches against Gatesville (photos by Royce Wiggin)

R H E

SHS 3 5 0

GHS 1 3 1

Salado Eagles beat Gatesville 3-1 on April 19.

Brody Cole led the Eagles with 3 hits, 1 RBI and 2 runs. Also getting hits were BJ Amann and Jacob Preston, 1 hit each.

Logan Flores pitched the entire game for the win. He allowed 3 hits and earned run, walking 3. He struck out 12.