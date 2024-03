Salado Eagles baseball teams lost to their counterparts from Taylor last week.

R H E

THS 2 6 1

SHS 2 5 0

Salado varsity Eagles baseball lost to Taylor 3-2 on March 19.

Brody Cole led the boys at the plate with 1 hit and 1 RBI.

Jace Light throws to first base against Taylor. (photo by Royce Wiggin)

Also getting on the board were Kannon Baird, a hit and a run; Logan Flores and Jace Light, a hit each, and Owen Curtis, a run.

Dylan Wigely was issued the loss, pitching 7 innings and allowing 6 hits, 3 earned runs, 2 walks and striking out 11.