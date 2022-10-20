Salado Village Voice

Empty Bowl Project set for Nov. 12

by

Salado Family Relief annual Empty Bowl Project is scheduled 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Salado Middle School.

Soups provided by local area restaurants including Johnny’s, Lively Coffee House, McCain’s, Chupacabra Kitchen, Cathy’s Cafe, The Shoppes on Main, Rio Salado, The Pizza Place, The Shed and Alexander’s Craft Cocktails + Kitchen and The Barton House.

Bowls created by the Salado High School Art Department and local artists including Titia Califano.

$12 Soup Only

$22 for Soup and Handmade Bowl

$22 for Large Soup to Go (32 oz. container)

Proceeds benefit Salado Family Relief Fund, which has provided Christmas gifts to economically disadvantaged children in Salado since 1992.

You can add to your collection or start one on Nov. 12 during the Empty Bowl. Titia Califano has worked with potters from the state to provide handmade bowls for the soup lunch which will be 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Salado Middle School cafeteria. Above are a few of the bowls Tim and Marilyn Fleischer have bought since this first year of the event. (Photo by Marilyn Fleischer)

 

Pearl’s Place will be on site to provide microchipping of pets for $15.

 

