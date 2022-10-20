Empty Bowl Project set for Nov. 12

Salado Family Relief annual Empty Bowl Project is scheduled 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Salado Middle School.

Soups provided by local area restaurants including Johnny’s, Lively Coffee House, McCain’s, Chupacabra Kitchen, Cathy’s Cafe, The Shoppes on Main, Rio Salado, The Pizza Place, The Shed and Alexander’s Craft Cocktails + Kitchen and The Barton House.

Bowls created by the Salado High School Art Department and local artists including Titia Califano.

$12 Soup Only

$22 for Soup and Handmade Bowl

$22 for Large Soup to Go (32 oz. container)

Proceeds benefit Salado Family Relief Fund, which has provided Christmas gifts to economically disadvantaged children in Salado since 1992.

Pearl’s Place will be on site to provide microchipping of pets for $15.