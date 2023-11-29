Salado Village Voice

Experience the magic of Salado Christmas Stroll

by

Experience the magic of Christmas in the idyllic Village of Salado during its 63rd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll historically held the first two weekends of December and presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce.  

Enjoy nighttime performances of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

December 1-3 and December  8-10: dozens of beautifully decorated boutiques open their doors for you to enjoy Late Night Shopping Fridays and Saturdays until 9 p.m. (or later) and Sundays until 5 p.m.  Horse Drawn Carriage Rides will guide you down Main Street most weekends as you take in all the lights, sounds and warmth of the season.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 8-9. First Baptist Church of Salado presents a Live Nativity at 210 South Main Street. 

A long-standing tradition during the Salado Christmas Stroll is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”  Tablerock Amphitheatre of Salado will present their 31st Annual Performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”.  The show begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1-2 and Dec 8-9.  

Saturdays, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, head on over to Barrow Brewing Company and browse local handmade crafts at their Christmas Market, as you enjoy live music, tasty beverages, and food trucks.  The Christmas Market will be held noon-6 p.m. 

There will be FREE parking throughout the Village of Salado, including the Salado Civic Center, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church of Salado, Church of Christ and more.

Information about the 63rd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll and the events listed here, and others can be found online at https://business.salado.com/calendar or the Stroll Facebook Page. Pick up the Salado Village Voice for the most up-to-date calendar of events for Stroll.

2023 Christmas Stroll Calendar of Events

TimeActivitiesLocation
ThursdayNovember 30
6 p.m.Christmas Stroll ParadeMain St.
FridayDecember 1
5-9 p.m.Pictures with Santa600 N. Main St.
5:30-9 p.m.Carriage Rides$15 Adults/ $5 kids 10/U
5-9 p.m.Live Piano Music21 Main
21 N. Main St.
5-9 p.m.Roast- Your- Own- Smores &Salado Church of Christ
Rib Tips & Catering Food Truck217 N. Stagecoach Rd.
(in the back)
6-9 p.m.Live Music- Brian Summers Terlingua on Main
& El Hombre Tacos 112 Main St.
& Oliver’s BBQ
6-9 p.m.Free consultations giveaways Skin Luxe
special promotions and more 7 N. Main St. Ste. L
All DayPhoto Op Food and Tea TastingsSerendipity
600 N. Main St. Ste. C
All DayGourmet Food & Drink TastingWild Texas Cowgirl
642 N. Main St.
5-8 p.m.Hot Cocoa Wassail & Photo OpsCadence Bank
50 S. Main St.
5- 9 p.m.Hot Chocolate BarPresley Boutique
Raffles for giveaways &gift cards7 N. Main St. Ste. R
6-8 p.m.Free Christmas Ornaments Cloud Real Estate
& Hot Chocolate7 N. Main St. Ste K
6-8 p.m.Live Nativity210 S. Main St.
7 p.m.A Christmas CarolTablerock
Tickets: CentralTexasTickets.com409 Royal St.
SaturdayDecember 2
9 a.m.- 5 p.m.Salado Historical Society Tour of Homes
Tickets available at CentralTickets.com
9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Holiday Gift Make and TakeSalado Public Library
Friends of Salado Public Library1151 N. Main St.
Annual Book Sale $5 Fill a Bag
All DayLive Piano Music21 Main
21 N. Main St.
12- 3 p.m.Christmas CarolingUp and down Main St.
North Belton Middle School
1-2:30 p.m.Christmas CarolingUp and down Main St.
Union Grove Middle School Jr. Varsity Orchestra
5:30 – 9 p.m.Carriage Rides$15 Adults/$5 kids 10/U
5-9 p.m.Roast- Your- Own- Smores &Salado Church of Christ
Rib Tips & Catering Food Truck217 N. Stagecoach Rd.
(in the back)
7:30- 10:30 p.m.Live Music- Chris ManningTerlingua on Main
Hombre Tacos & Oliver’s BBQ112 Main St.
12- 6 p.m.Christmas MarketBarrow Brewing
108 Royal St.
6- 8 p.m.Free Christmas Ornaments Cloud Real Estate
& Hot Chocolate7 N. Main St. Ste K
1- 3 p.m. &
4- 8 p.m.Pictures with Santa600 N. Main St.
6-9 p.m.Free consultations & giveawaysSkin Luxe
special promotions and more!7 N. Main St. Ste. L
All DayPhoto OpSerendipity
Food and Tea Tastings600 N. Main St. Ste. C
All DayGourmet Food & Drink TastingWild Texas Cowgirl
642 N. Main St.
5-7 p.m.Christmas CarolingUp and down Main St.
Ellison High School Choir
5-7 p.m.Christmas CarolingUp and down Main St.
Killeen High School Choir
5-9 p.m.Hot Chocolate BarPresley Boutique
Raffles for giveaways & gift cards7 N. Main St. Ste. R
6:00- 8:00 p.m.Live Nativity210 S. Main St.
7 p.m.A Christmas CarolTablerock
CentralTexasTickets.com409 Royal St.
SundayDecember 3
2- 6 p.m.Photo OpSerendipity
Food and Tea Tastings600 N. Main St. Ste. C
All DayGourmet Food & Drink TastingWild Texas Cowgirl
642 N. Main St.
5-9 p.m.Hot Chocolate Bar & RafflesPresley Boutique
for giveaways and gift cards7 N. Main St. Ste. R

