Experience the magic of Christmas in the idyllic Village of Salado during its 63rd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll historically held the first two weekends of December and presented by the Salado Chamber of Commerce.

Enjoy nighttime performances of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

December 1-3 and December 8-10: dozens of beautifully decorated boutiques open their doors for you to enjoy Late Night Shopping Fridays and Saturdays until 9 p.m. (or later) and Sundays until 5 p.m. Horse Drawn Carriage Rides will guide you down Main Street most weekends as you take in all the lights, sounds and warmth of the season.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 8-9. First Baptist Church of Salado presents a Live Nativity at 210 South Main Street.

A long-standing tradition during the Salado Christmas Stroll is Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Tablerock Amphitheatre of Salado will present their 31st Annual Performance of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”. The show begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1-2 and Dec 8-9.

Saturdays, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9, head on over to Barrow Brewing Company and browse local handmade crafts at their Christmas Market, as you enjoy live music, tasty beverages, and food trucks. The Christmas Market will be held noon-6 p.m.

There will be FREE parking throughout the Village of Salado, including the Salado Civic Center, Brookshire Brothers, First Baptist Church of Salado, Church of Christ and more.

Information about the 63rd Annual Salado Christmas Stroll and the events listed here, and others can be found online at https://business.salado.com/calendar or the Stroll Facebook Page. Pick up the Salado Village Voice for the most up-to-date calendar of events for Stroll.

2023 Christmas Stroll Calendar of Events

Time Activities Location Thursday November 30 6 p.m. Christmas Stroll Parade Main St. Friday December 1 5-9 p.m. Pictures with Santa 600 N. Main St. 5:30-9 p.m. Carriage Rides $15 Adults/ $5 kids 10/U 5-9 p.m. Live Piano Music 21 Main 21 N. Main St. 5-9 p.m. Roast- Your- Own- Smores & Salado Church of Christ Rib Tips & Catering Food Truck 217 N. Stagecoach Rd. (in the back) 6-9 p.m. Live Music- Brian Summers Terlingua on Main & El Hombre Tacos 112 Main St. & Oliver’s BBQ 6-9 p.m. Free consultations giveaways Skin Luxe special promotions and more 7 N. Main St. Ste. L All Day Photo Op Food and Tea Tastings Serendipity 600 N. Main St. Ste. C All Day Gourmet Food & Drink Tasting Wild Texas Cowgirl 642 N. Main St. 5-8 p.m. Hot Cocoa Wassail & Photo Ops Cadence Bank 50 S. Main St. 5- 9 p.m. Hot Chocolate Bar Presley Boutique Raffles for giveaways &gift cards 7 N. Main St. Ste. R 6-8 p.m. Free Christmas Ornaments Cloud Real Estate & Hot Chocolate 7 N. Main St. Ste K 6-8 p.m. Live Nativity 210 S. Main St. 7 p.m. A Christmas Carol Tablerock Tickets: CentralTexasTickets.com 409 Royal St. Saturday December 2 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Salado Historical Society Tour of Homes Tickets available at CentralTickets.com 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Holiday Gift Make and Take Salado Public Library Friends of Salado Public Library 1151 N. Main St. Annual Book Sale $5 Fill a Bag All Day Live Piano Music 21 Main 21 N. Main St. 12- 3 p.m. Christmas Caroling Up and down Main St. North Belton Middle School 1-2:30 p.m. Christmas Caroling Up and down Main St. Union Grove Middle School Jr. Varsity Orchestra 5:30 – 9 p.m. Carriage Rides $15 Adults/$5 kids 10/U 5-9 p.m. Roast- Your- Own- Smores & Salado Church of Christ Rib Tips & Catering Food Truck 217 N. Stagecoach Rd. (in the back) 7:30- 10:30 p.m. Live Music- Chris Manning Terlingua on Main Hombre Tacos & Oliver’s BBQ 112 Main St. 12- 6 p.m. Christmas Market Barrow Brewing 108 Royal St. 6- 8 p.m. Free Christmas Ornaments Cloud Real Estate & Hot Chocolate 7 N. Main St. Ste K 1- 3 p.m. & 4- 8 p.m. Pictures with Santa 600 N. Main St. 6-9 p.m. Free consultations & giveaways Skin Luxe special promotions and more! 7 N. Main St. Ste. L All Day Photo Op Serendipity Food and Tea Tastings 600 N. Main St. Ste. C All Day Gourmet Food & Drink Tasting Wild Texas Cowgirl 642 N. Main St. 5-7 p.m. Christmas Caroling Up and down Main St. Ellison High School Choir 5-7 p.m. Christmas Caroling Up and down Main St. Killeen High School Choir 5-9 p.m. Hot Chocolate Bar Presley Boutique Raffles for giveaways & gift cards 7 N. Main St. Ste. R 6:00- 8:00 p.m. Live Nativity 210 S. Main St. 7 p.m. A Christmas Carol Tablerock CentralTexasTickets.com 409 Royal St. Sunday December 3 2- 6 p.m. Photo Op Serendipity Food and Tea Tastings 600 N. Main St. Ste. C All Day Gourmet Food & Drink Tasting Wild Texas Cowgirl 642 N. Main St. 5-9 p.m. Hot Chocolate Bar & Raffles Presley Boutique for giveaways and gift cards 7 N. Main St. Ste. R