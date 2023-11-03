Salado Village Voice

Scottish fiddler and storyteller, Colin MacLeod, will present a one-hour lecture in word and music at 1 p.m. Nov. 10 in the Lucile A. Robertson Center at the Salado Museum, 423 South Main St., in Salado (www.saladoscottishfestival.com). The lecture, The Scottish Fiddle – Its Journey of Influence from Scotland to the USA, addresses the influence of the Scottish fiddle on folk and popular music in the United States from the 1700s to the present day.

This presentation is sponsored by the Salado Public Library and the Salado Cultural Arts District in partnership with the Salado Museum and College Park. Suggested donation at the door is $10. The lecture by Scottish folklorist Ed Miller previously scheduled will not be held this year due to unforeseen circumstances.

Colin MacLeod is originally from Scotland and has been playing Celtic fiddle for more than 40 years. He achieved Grade 8 Violin Distinction, played in Celtic bands in Australia, and has hosted Celtic fiddle workshops in Scotland, Australia and the United States since 2007. Colin regularly performs and teaches, both in person and online, in Europe, Australia and North America.

The Scottish fiddle, in its various forms, has been present in Scotland since the 1700s. When people emigrated from Scotland to the United States during the 1700s and 1800s, many brought their fiddles with them. The tunes they played would become the foundation for American folk music.

Colin MacLeod (www.celticfiddlerguru.com) is a featured entertainer for the 62nd Salado Scottish Gathering and Highland Games, November 10-12, at the Thomas Arnold Elementary School grounds. The Scottish event is the major annual fundraiser for the Salado Museum and College Park. www.saladoscottishfestival.com.