George “Lindsay” Cleveland

January 26, 1940

February 3, 2022

Masonic graveside services for Lindsay Cleveland will be on Saturday, February 12, 10:00 am at Cedar Knob Cemetery.

George “Lindsay” Cleveland Jr., 82 of Salado, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Arline and George Cleveland, and his sister, Charlotte Arneach.

Lindsay was born on January 26, 1940, in Lynchburg, VA. He attended Kentucky Military Academy, Rose Polytechnic Institute, Clemson College and UNC. He worked a st Nasa as a Guidance and Control Engineer on the Saturn B1 rocket. After receiving a Master’s Degree in Computer Science, he worked at Bell Labs in Research Triangle and in Chicago. He then transferred to AT&T in Atlanta and worked as a contractor at several Atlanta companies. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Salado, TX and volunteered for several local charities.

During his time in Atlanta, he spent 15 years singing in the choral groups: Gwinnett Festival Singers and DeKalb Choral Guild. He and his wife joined two tours to England, Ireland and Wales in 1988 and 2000.

He was a 40 year Mason and was very involved in his local Lodges. In Atlanta, he was active member of the Shrine and was involved in communications for parades. In Salado, he was Treasurer for Zerne Lodge in Holland and visited Lodges in Temple, Belton, Salado and Florence, regularly. He was also a member of the Eastern Star, York Rite and Scottish Rite.

Lindsay is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Carolyn. Also, brother-in-law, Lloyd Arneach; nephew, Lloyd K. Arneach; niece, Dawn Arneach, and several great nieces and nephews, all of Cherokee, NC.

Visitation will be Friday, February 11 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.

