Girls win district cross country, boys take second

Salado Lady Eagles varsity cross country team won the District 19-4A meet, while the varsity boys team placed second. Both teams will compete in the Region Meet Oct. 25 in Huntsville.

Lady Eagles win District Meet

Alexa Williams won the girls’ division of the District 19-4A Cross Country Meet to lead the Lady Eagles team to the District tile. She covered the two-mile course in a time of 12:20.9. The girls had a team score of 20 while second place Lake Belton had a team score of 63.

She was followed by team-mate Penelope Anderson, who had a time of 12:42.1.

Salado had five runners in the top 10, including Natalie Burleson, fifth, 12:58.4; Ally Ihler, seventh, 13:14.5; and Cassie Vargas, eighth, 13:16.5.

Also running for the girls were Ida Bogsted, 13:18.6, 11th; and Anna Redelsheimer, 13:56.0, 15th.

The girls team will compete in the Region IV meet Oct. 25 in Huntsville.

JV Girls win district

Salado JV Girls won their division in the District Meet Oct. 11, led by Sydney Lange, second place, 14:00.9 and Evelyn Wickert, third, 14:14.7.

Madyson Rosamond was fifth with a time of 14:22.7; Ellie Mescher, seventh, 14:28.0 and Sofia Cadenas, eighth, 14:31.4.

Also running for the JV girls were

Ashlyn Williams, 11th, 14:53.8, Kate Neas, 15th, Salado 15:18.5, Allyson Gouveia, 16th, 15:28.6, Addison King, 19th, 15:45.1, Evelyn Ackerman, 23rd, 15:56.1, Jolee Lindsey, 27th, 16:12.3, Sydney King, 30th, 16:19.5, Emma Grant, 31st, 16:29.2, Kennedy Anthony, 39th, 17:11.2, Payton Cunningham, 40th, 17:12.7, Anna James, 43rd, 17:27.6.

Varsity Boys take second in District 19-4A Cross Country

Luke Anderson placed third in the District cross country meet to lead the Salado Eagles varsity boys to a second place finish behind Burnet.

He was followed by Ryan Novotny in sixth place with a time of 17:40.0 and Owen Pitcock, eighth, 18:13.6.

Burnet edged Salado for the team title with a score of 51 compared to Salado’s 56.

Also running for the boys were Jake Rechtfertig, 18th, 19:04.2; Brooks Dabney, 21st, 19:14.6;Alex Hauck, 29th, 19:55.8 and Isaac Huerta, 39th, 20:56.4.

JV boys win District

Camden Aycock ran for a 19:47.9 fourth-place finish to lead the JV boys to the district title on Oct. 11.

He was followed by Jade Fields, sixth, 20:06.1; Sean Murray, seventh, 20:11.5; Connor Lynch, ninth, 20:23.5 and Luke Drigalla, 10th, 20:24.9.

Also running for Salado were Adan Giral, 13th, 20:39.2, Briton Messick, 14th, 20:43.0, Chance Heck, 22nd, 21:39.8, Robert Joiner, 23rd, 21:52.4, Casey Davis, 26th, 22:05.4, Logan White, 28th, 22:11.6, Evan Hardt, 34th, 22:43.3.