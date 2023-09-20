Salado Village Voice

Salado Lady Eagles won both the varsity and JV divisions of the Tenroc Ranch Invitational cross country meet on Sept. 14.

The varsity team had an almost perfect score with 19 points, with five scoring in the top 10.

Penelope Anderson won the race with a time of 12:01, followed by Cade Harris, second, 12:15; Alexa Williams, fourth, 12:38; Sydney Engleking, fifth, 12:39 and Anna Redelsheimer, seventh, 12:39.

Also running in the varsity division were Zoie Adcox, 10th, 12:55; Addison King, 13th, 13:14.1; Ally Ihler, 14th, 13:14.2; Cassie Vargas, 15th, 13:17; and Zimri Lebaron, 26th, 13:49.

The JV girls competed in the 1-4A JV division and were Team Champions with 24 points, competing against eight other teams.

Sofia Cadenas placed second with a time of 13:52., followed by Madyson Rosamond, third, 14:05; Serenity Jirasek, fourth, 14:10; Rylee Young, seventh, 14:43 and Ainsleigh Liebig, eighth, 14:46.

Also running were Lorelai Reckefus, ninth, 14:50; Lya Armijo, 15th, 15:28; JuliAnn White, 17th, 15:37; Sydney Lange, 25th, 16:15; Emma Terwilliger, 33rd, 16:46; Avery Smith, 34th, 16:47 and Rachel Bender, 36th, 16:49.

The varisty girls will be traveling to OSU next week to compete in the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, OK on Saturday, Sept. 23.