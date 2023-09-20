Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagles Varsity boys cross country team placed first in the 5A/6A division of the Salado Tenroc Invitational Sept. 14.

Luke Anderson placed first with a time of 16:23.7, followed by Coulson Boyd in second place with a time of 16:27.8. Daniel Anderson, fifth place, 17:15.6; Camden Aycock, eighth, 17:28.5; Alex Hauck, 13th place, 17:48.5; Brody DeLukie, 20th place, 18:03.3.

Salado JV Boys cross country team placed third in the Salado Tenroc Invitational.

Cash Drigalla placed first with a time of 19:30.5, followed by Jonathan Brauchle in fifth place with a time of 19:47.4. Wesley Engleking, 24th, 21:41.1.