Salado Village Voice

Salado will be brimming with activity for Halloween with several events beginning this weekend and continuing through Oct. 31.

Imagineers

Arts Rodeo

The Imagineers Arts Rodeo will feature an array of Texas arts, Cosmic Cowgirls and Cowboys, food and performances 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Stagecoach Inn to benefit Variety’s Peaceable Kingdom Retreat for Children and CASA ofTexas.

In addition to a Cowboy Corral, there will be performances by Grainger Ranger (Grainger Esch), Grace Church of Salado band, Harper Schreiner, the Salado ISD Arts Department, Lilly Milford, Schade Tree Band and Casey Stanislaw Band.

You will find cosmic cowfolk unicorns, mischievous mercreatures, star-dusted pumpkins, legendary Luckenbach artists, UMHB Legacy artists and spell-bound fortune telling.

Texas authors making appearances with their books will include Tiffany Schreiner, Leslie Collier, Sheryl Russell, JH Reynolds and more.

The event is presented by Tiffany Schreiner, Imagineer Arts Co., TJ and EMily Jones and Stagecoach Inn.

For more information, email thewelltx@gmail.com or text 254-466-5018.

Fall Festival

The Heritage Country Church Fall Festival will be 2-6 p.m. October 28 in the Area of the church located at 9677 Lark Trail. There will be a cornhole tournament, free hot dogs and activities for all ages.

Armstrong Community Halloween Carnival

The Armstrong Community Improvement Association will hold its annual Halloween Carnival on Saturday, October 28th at 6:00 p.m. The carnival offers fun for the entire family to include: Bingo for Prizes, An Old Fashioned Cake Walk, Games for Children, Raffles, An Auction and Concessions. Barbeque sandwiches, nachos and sausage wraps will be available along with baked goods. The Halloween Carnival has been a tradition for over 100 years and is the primary fund-raising event for the Community Center each year. Funds are used to preserve and maintain the community center which once served as a two room schoolhouse.

Who: Armstrong Community Improvement Association

What: Annual Community Halloween Carnival

When: Saturday, October 28th 6:00 p.m.

Where: Armstrong Community Center located South of Belton (7800 Armstrong Road, Belton)

Additional Information: Facebook.com/ArmstrongSchool

Barktoberfest

Barktoberfest will be held on the grounds of Barrow Brewing Co. Bring the best boys and girls dressed in their best costumes. There will be pet-oriented vendors on the grounds. Checkpoint Germany will return with their German cuisine for the last week of October.

Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat at 3C Cowboy Fellowship, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 28 The event will be held in the arena behind the church, located at 16258 Gooseneck Rd. Free family friendly games and activities.

Fright Trail

Tablerock of Salado’s FRIGHT TRAIL is a family affair on Oct. 28.

Salado’s Tablerock Nature Walking Trail will be magically transformed into our Fright Trail. From 6:30 p.m. ‘till the approach of the witching hour 9:30 p.m., our Goblins will extract a $5 fee from children 12 and under and $10 from those 13 and above who want to walk on the mystical side of Tablerock.

For the past 14 years (except during COVID), Tablerock of Salado has entertained young and old with their distinctive brand of Halloween by casting children from as young as six to adults as old as 80 in roles from the Headless Horseman to Alice in Wonderland. Often times, friends, siblings, or entire families participate together, making it a family affair. This year we have a family performing roles in the Wizard of Oz as Dorothy, the Tin Man and Scarecrow and another son will be found later on the trail as the Mad Hatter. Two English teachers from Shoemaker High School plus one sister will portray the Weird Sisters from Macbeth. A new family to Fright Trail can be found scattered throughout as characters in Phantom of the Opera, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and as a Guide. We love to see families and friends participate in Fright Trail and once you become a character with Fright Trail, you are also a part of Tablerock’s family!

Snacks, drinks and smelling salts will be available at the concession stand to refresh the weak of heart. Tablerock’s Fright Trail is in Salado on Royal Street, three blocks east of downtown. Our earnings for Fright Trail go toward scholarships for students enrolled in college courses and who have also participated in our summertime show “Salado Legends”.

This is a family friendly event for all ages. Group admission rates and reservations are available by contacting the Tablerock Information line at (254) 421-3903 or Info@tablerock.org. Tickets are available at the gate or online at CentralTexasTickets.com. Visit www.Tablerock.org for more information.

Harvest Moon

Fest Oct. 28-29

The Harvest Moon Fest Oct. 28-29 will benefit Centex Equine Rescue and Rehab. The Harvest Moon Fest will be held at Rising Above Equine, 602 Palomino Trailin Salado.

There is free admission and free parking. No pets on the grounds.

The event will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 29.

Start the day off at the Pancakes for Ponies breakfast 9-11 a.m. Oct. 28.

Hoofbeats for Heroes will be giving horse rides for $5 per ride 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 28 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29. Proceeds benefit the 501(C)3 that is geared towards veterans and equine-assisted therapy.

There will be a kissing booth with Poncho the Pony.

Vendor Markets will be open both days. You can bid on fall Boo Baskets until 4 p.m. Oct. 29.

There will be a cake walk, hayrides, corn bin, live music and a wine wall.

Cowboy Concessions will have pulled pork noon-9 p.m.

The Happy Hounds will perform at noon.

Pumpkin carvers will need to bring their own tools. Contest winners will be announced at 4 p.m. and all carved pumpkins will be lighted at dusk for a display..

There will be a horse and rider costume contest beginning at 2 p.m. Oct. 28. Pre-registration is required. email risingaboveequine@gmail.com for details.

A Trunk or Treat will be held on the grounds 6-9 p.m.

Live music will feature Ryan Wright and Friends on Oct. 28.

Gates will be open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 29 with cendor market, bidding on boo baskets (ending at 4 p.m.), hayrides, corn bin, cake walk, Hoofbeats for Heroes,, wine wall and cowboy concessions.

A fall dessert challenge will be 2-5 p.m. Winners will be announced at 4 p.m. with prizes awarded. Pre-registration is required.

Poncho the Pony will be at his Kissing Booth noon-2 p.m.

For more information visit Central Texas Rescue and Rehab Facebook page.

Trunk or Treat

Salado FFA Trunk or Treat will be 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29 in the Salado Middle School front parking lot.

Haunted

Tea Party

There will be a Haunted Tea Party at noon Oct. 31 at Salado Library.

Trunk or Treat

Salado United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat at, 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 on the grounds of the church located at 650 Royal St. All are invited. Bounce house, snacks, games, candy and more!

Trunk or Treat

First Baptist Church will host their annual Trunk or Treat 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 on the grounds of the church, 210 S. Main St. There will be a food truck, bounce house, pumpkin decorating, free candy.

Trick or Treat on

MonsterStreet

J.H. Reynolds, bestselling children’s book author of the MonsterStreet series, and his family will be hosting their fourth annual “Trick or Treat on MonsterStreet” event on Pace Park Road 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31.

The event includes the traditional community jack o’ lantern blaze, giant animatronics, fog machines, spooky lightning, creepy music, and big candy bars for trick or treaters.

The Reynolds house has become a favorite stop for hundreds of trick-or-treaters in Salado these past few years, with young readers getting to walk into the world of the MonsterStreet stories in the local author’s yard.

The northern section of Pace Park Road will be blocked off from traffic 6-9 p.m. Oct. 31 to keep the street safe and dark for the jack o’ lantern blaze and MonsterStreet event,.

Attendees are encouraged to park on Main Street or at the Pace Park pavilion.

JH Reynolds is the author of the MonsterStreet series of books, including The Boy Who Cried Werewolf; The Halloweeners; Carnevil and Camp of No Return.