Heart and Hands collecting new clothes & shoes for local students

Heart and Hands Ministries in Salado is serving 114 local students in the community by providing a new outfit and new pair of shoes for back-to-school.

You can help by signing up to purchase an outfit or a pair of shoes for a student at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/9040c44aca82caafa7-heart2.

Of the 114 students, there are still about 20 students who need to be adopted for purchasing outfits and shoes.

“Let’s send these kids back to school in style!” said Heart and Hands Ministry Director Pat Scarborough. “You can pick just clothing, just shoes, or both for a child. Each entry has the 3-digit number assigned to the child.”

Clothing: The group is collecting one new outfit per child. You are to provide one top, one bottom, and underwear for your selected child, if you sign up for a student.

The group is collecting one new pair of shoes and socks for each selected child.

Please provide just one outfit or one pair of shoes. If you would like to provide more, sign up for more than one child.

School starts on Aug. 17, so please turn in your donations to Heart & Hands by Aug. 6.