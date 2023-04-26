Four candidates have filed for three three-year terms on the Salado Independent School District Board of Trustees for the May 6 general election. They appear on the ballot in this order:

This week, Salado Village Voice introduces the candidates to the voters.

Savannah Hennig

Savannah Hennig

Family information: I have been married to my husband, Garrison, for 14 years and we have two children, Garrison (age 9) and Mayleigh (age 4).

Do you have children in Salado schools? If so, which campuses? Our son is in 3rd grade at Thomas Arnold Elementary, and our daughter will start there in the fall of 2024.

Education and Professional background: I’m a Salutatorian graduate of Salado High School and Summa Cum Laude graduate of Abilene Christian University with a degree in Accounting. After spending several years in corporate America, I transitioned to working in real estate with my family at Century 21 Bill Bartlett where I’ve been for almost a decade. As a school board member, my experience in my career allows me to provide expert knowledge and insight about our growing community.

School, Civic, Service and community organizations/involvement: Prior to serving on the school board, I served six years as Treasurer for the Salado Education Foundation. I served on the previous Long Range Facility Planning Committee, and I am a homeroom mom. I serve on the fundraising committee for Salado Youth Baseball & Softball Association. My family and I are active members of First Baptist Church Salado where I serve as a Trustee.

Why are you running for Salado ISD Board of Trustees? Serving on the board has been the most challenging, but also the most rewarding, act of community service I’ve experienced. I am seeking re-election because I believe school districts are at the heart of a community, and I am passionate about the next generation of students walking our hallways. I want to continue investing in the students of Salado ISD as we experience growth we’ve never seen before. I have professional insight to offer for the exact challenge we are facing, and as the only incumbent, I already have knowledge of current Salado ISD successes, challenges, and hot topics. I am grateful for your support and vote for the opportunity to continue the work I’m already doing.

What is your top priority for Salado ISD? Salado ISD’s biggest challenge is our rate of growth. With that growth, my priority is making sure we are meeting the needs of our students. We must provide quality education, we must be able to meet our students emotionally and mentally where they are, we must provide safe and adequate physical space, and we must provide support to our staff.

Kimberly Redelsheimer

Kimberly Redelsheimer

Family information: Kim is married to Karl Redelsheimer. Karl is an Active-Duty Army Chaplain, currently stationed at Fort Hood. Fort Hood is their 5th Duty Station. They have three high-school aged children and a dog named Winnie, who you might have seen at Salado baseball games, football games, and cross country meets! The Redelsheimers love being a part of the community in Salado.

Do you have children in Salado schools? If so, which campuses? Kim is the proud mom of 3 Salado Eagles! Samuel is a senior and Anna and Micah (twins) are sophomores at Salado High School.

Education and Professional background: Kim has a B.A. from Calvin University in Grand Rapids MI, and a Master’s Degree in Health Services Administration from The George Washington University in Washington D.C. She has taught undergraduate and graduate level courses in Healthcare Policy and Economics for the past 16 years. Currently, she is Adjunct Faculty at George Mason University and Purdue Global University.

School, Civic, Service and community organizations/involvement: The Redelsheimer family attends chapel on Fort Hood, and also Christ Lutheran Church in Georgetown. Kim has been involved with PTO at both the MS and the HS, and currently is the co-president of the HS PTO. Kim is an active supporter of the HS band, UIL Academics, and many SHS sports teams. Kim also serves on the SISD Site Based Committee. Kim is part of the Quilting Group at Christ Lutheran.

Why are you running for Salado ISD Board of Trustees? As a military family, we have been involved with many different schools! Salado ISD is the sixth school system that our children have been in. I think this gives me a good perspective and context in which to serve as a SISD school board member. I’ve seen what works well in schools and how schools can face difficult challenges. I bring with me the experience and perspective of having been in many different school systems in different States and also overseas. I have volunteered and been part of the PTO in each school our children have attended. In my work teaching at the University level, I see what students need to be able to thrive after high school. I am grateful that my children are students in SISD, and I want to give back to help make SISD the best it can be.

What is your top priority for Salado ISD? My top priority as a board member for Salado ISD will be to ensure that all students receive a high-quality education which prepares them to be contributing members of society. I think board members need to be collaborators between students, parents, teachers, and administrators. Valuing each contributor’s perspective and working together for solutions that put students first is what I will focus on as a SISD board member. SISD will be facing many challenges of growth and expansion over the next few years. I hope that my voice will give effective insight into the opportunities that SISD will encounter.

David Matthews

David Matthews

Family Information: My name is David Matthews. In 1994, my parents moved my triplet sisters and me to Salado from the Rio Grande Valley. I attended Salado ISD until I graduated, class of 2002. Many long-term, Salado residents may have known my dad, David Matthews from First State Bank, or my mom, Kay Matthews from elementary and high school administrations.

Do you have children in Salado schools? If so, which campuses? My wife of 12 years and I recently moved back to Salado from Ft. Worth with our two beautiful daughters, one in 2nd grade at the elementary school and one who will be in Kindergarten next year in the TAE 1 building.

Education and Professional Background: I received a degree in hospitality management in Colorado. I am currently an independent insurance agent. Previously I worked 17 years in the Metal Recycling Industry and gained invaluable skills in management and leadership.

Upon moving back to my home town, I became a member of the Salado Lions Club and Salado Chamber. Activities have included the semi-annual pancake supper, the annual 5K, the Bunny Hop, and the Turkey Trot, Salado Eagles Football concession stands, and Heart and Hands. I am also a faithful member and regular attender of 3C Cowboy Fellowship.

Why are you running for Salado ISD Board of Trustees? I am running for Salado ISD school board trustee to show my passion for my community, my children’s future and the future of their peers, and support for local teachers. I think it’s important to be involved in our children’s education. Our teachers are facing more than they have ever faced before and they need our support. Our community is still acclimating to the rapid growth around us so I want to be a part of the long-range planning for our schools. The faith, character, and values that have upheld me in my life will continue to play a role in my decisions.

What is your top priority for Salado ISD? My top priority is supporting growth by helping teachers in the ever changing and ever growing influx of students and the unique needs of those students. The schools have a sub-shortage and the facilities are at maximum capacity. It’s my goal to see some plans in place so that this year’s problems aren’t next year’s problems.

Eric Malmin

Eric Malmin

Family Information: My name is Eric Malmin. I am married to Kelsey Malmin and together we have four beautiful daughters. We have been raising our family here in Salado for the past 5 years. Kelsey and I both grew up locally in Bell County and I am excited to have the opportunity to give back and serve this community.

Do you have children in Salado schools? If so, which campuses? Our two oldest girls are currently students at Thomas Arnold Elementary. Within the next 3 years all four of our girls will be students of Salado ISD.

Education and Professional Background: I graduated from Troy High School in 2005. I earned a Bachelor of Science degree while playing football at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and then went on to earn a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from the University of Texas at El Paso. Currently I practice as an embedded provider for the airmen of the 9th Air Support Operations Squadron at Ft. Hood, TX.

School, Civic Service and community organizations/involvement: Since first moving to Salado, I have been actively serving the community. I have coached multiple youth sports teams including softball, soccer, basketball and Eagle Dribblers. Additionally, I currently serve as a board member for the Salado Youth Basketball Association. I am also an active member of Grace Church Salado where I serve on the parking team and co-lead a community group with my wife and another couple in our home every week.

Why are you running for Salado ISD Board of Trustees? My reason for running for school board is simple. I have a deep desire to serve the students and families of this community. I want to give back to a community that has given so much to me, and my family and I feel that the school board is the best place for me to do this. I want to work with the students, teachers, administrators and community members to develop a partnership built on open communication, honesty, trust and mutual respect. Salado is a growing district and with this growth comes inherent challenges. I want to be a part of the team that helps navigate these challenges and guides Salado ISD into its exciting future.

What is your top priority for Salado ISD? My top priority for the district is, and always will be, student success. A resolute commitment to student success will be the foundation for every decision I make. While there are other issues that I consider to be of paramount importance such as school safety, supporting our teachers, addressing staffing challenges and facility deficiencies, all these things exist for one shared purpose, student success. Many of these students will one day return to serve this community. They will be our teachers, nurses, doctors, construction workers, small business owners, bankers, farmers, welders, etc. Investing in these students is also an investment in the future of this community.