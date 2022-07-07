James Winston Brock

February 1, 1934

July 2, 2022

James “Jim” Winston Brock, 88, of Salado, passed away Saturday July 2nd, at home surrounded by family.

Services are scheduled at First Baptist Church Belton on Thursday July 7th, Reverend Andy Davis officiating. The family will be welcoming guests for visitation at the church at Noon, followed by the service at 1:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at Salado Cemetery with military honors following the service.

Jim was born and raised in Salado, the son of Travis and Jeanette Brock, graduating from Salado High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Navy in Japan during the Korean War. Jim married Golda Marie Madison on January 19th, 1957, at the home of Golda’s family in Salado. Jim worked in Austin for Austin White Lime Company as controller for 32 years. Jim and Golda moved back to Salado after their retirement in 1998. They enjoyed the many friends and trips they made with the Chisholm Trail and Good Sam camping groups. He was very active at First Baptist Belton serving as a deacon, on various committees, and as a Sunday School teacher.

Jim is preceded in death by daughter Tammie Diann. Survivors are his beloved wife of 65 years, Golda, sons Rodney, Robert and wife Marta, sister Donna Ribble of Dallas, grandchildren Patrick Brock and wife Hillary of Pflugerville, Natalie Brock of Pflugerville, Kelley Avants and husband Shay of Westbrook, Wade Smith of San Angelo, Molly Hall and husband Reid of Lubbock and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorials in memory of Jim may be made to First Baptist Belton Children and Youth Divisions. Please leave memories and condolences for the Brock Family at www.dossmanfh.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Dossman Funeral Home, Belton, Texas.

