Joshua Luke Bingham

March 21, 1982

September 19, 2021

Joshua Luke Bingham,39, of Salado, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at a Round Rock hospital.

A visitation for Josh will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, from 10:30 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church Salado. Funeral services will follow his visitation at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Adam Herod officiating. After services a procession will be led by police escorts to Salado Cemetery in Salado.

Joshua Luke Bingham was born on March 21, 1982, in Waco, Texas. He is the oldest son of Luther Bingham and Diane Hill-Smith. He graduated from Rockdale High School in 2000 and his first summer after high school he bought an old boat with his dad. They worked together all summer to get it on the water. That summer started a passion in Josh for working on boats. Josh met the love of his life, Randi on a Six Flags trip with a local school organization and she slipped him her phone number. Randi waited two weeks for his phone call and after that their love story began. Soon after Josh decided to follow his dream and attend Marine Mechanics Institute in Florida. He proposed to her before he left, and they married on June 12, 2004.Together they had two amazing children. After graduating from the Institute, he was hired as a mechanic at Texas Boat World in Killeen and worked there for over twelve years and obtained every certification available to become a master boat mechanic. Josh decided to pursue his true dream and open his own boat dealership. He opened Bingham Marine Texas in Belton in May 2016. Bingham Marine was his life. He started it from the ground up and put all he had into making his dream come true. If he wasn’t fixing boats, he was driving boats, or involved in local tournaments to promote his business. He built so many meaningful relationships with his customers over the years they became more like family. Josh was an awesome boat mechanic, but he was an even better dad. He loved being a father and coaching his children in local sport leagues, taking them on the lake, and to local boating events in their Bingham Marine gear. They enjoyed camping with their dear friends the McCoin’s, the Olson’s and the Piatt’s. He always wanted his wife to achieve her goals and loved building their dreams together. He is missed so terribly by his family, friends, and community. If love and prayer alone could have healed him, he would still be with us today. His family is so thankful for the outpour of love and support. In lieu of flowers please make donations in his honor to the Fishers Of Men Organization to Will Eller at 3329 CR 308 Caldwell, Texas 77836.

Josh is preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. RA and Carolyn Hill, James and Noma Dee Bingham, and Wesley and Vivian Snow, his uncle, Michael Hill, father-in-law, Doc Stricker, his wife’s grandparents, CJ and Faye Rader.

He is survived by his wife, Randi Bingham of Salado; his father, Luther Bingham of Belton; his mother, Diane Hill-Smith and her husband, Tyler Smith; his son, Luke Bingham (13) of Salado; his daughter, Reese Bingham (9) of Salado; his brother, David McCann and his wife, Sunny of Holland ;his sister, Deanna Bingham of Kansas City, MS; his nieces, Annelise and Elora McCann of Holland; his grandmother, Ruth Hill of Temple, his mother in law, Carrol McDougal and husband, Michael of Salado; his father in-law, Randall Rader and his wife, Colleen of San Antonio, and many cherished family members and friends.

