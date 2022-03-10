Mary Kathrine Miller Robertson

Services for Mary Kathrine Robertson will be held at Broecker Funeral Home on March 12 at 2:00 pm with Skip Blancett, officiating.

Mary died on February 28, 2022 at 6:17 am at her residence. She was born January 21, 1922, in Laurel, Mississippi to James and Jessie Miller. She graduated from Ole’ Miss and later attended Columbia University.

She married Dr. Gene Robertson on May 9, 1958. They resided in Dallas for two years, McGregor for 38 years, and Salado for the last 25 years. She was a member of the Salado United Methodist Church. Mary enjoyed reading, gardening, and shopping.

Survivors include her husband, L. E. Gene Robertson MD; her son, L.E. Bud Robertson Jr., MD and wife, Deirdre Buchanan Robertson of Savannah, GA; grandchildren: Christian Robertson of Savannah, GA, Anna Robertson of Charleston, SC, and Miles Robertson of Savannah, GA; brother, John Miller of Granbury, TX, May Bingham of Flower Mound, TX, and brother Gay White of Birmingham, AL.

She is preceded in death by her brother, James Miller.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Salado United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 771, Salado, TX 76571.

Broecker Funeral Home is entrusted with her care. Please sign the guestbook at: broeckerfuneralhome.com