Mary L. Hodge

April 15, 1926

September 26, 2021

Mary Hodge was born on April 15, 1926 in Old Corn Hill, Texas. She died on September 26, 2021 at the age of 95.

She was a southern lady growing up in the depression and through WWII in Jarrell, Texas. She loved her family and history. She was steadfast in her belief of decency, honesty and character. She lived in an era of right and wrong. Her childhood was idyllic in the old school of America. Her parents were loving, and she had such great memories with friends and family from that time. She graduated from Jarrell High School and graduated from Business School in Austin, Texas. Due to living through WWII, her life was changed in many ways. She remembered listening, at the age of 15, to the radio on a Sunday morning and hearing that Pearl Harbor had been bombed. Following that many friends enlisted and left Jarrell. Rationing then became the norm for her family. She had intentions to become a WASP and took flying lessons to join the Wasp Corp. That did not happen, but she wished it would have.

Mary married C. B Hodge on June 8, 1946 and moved to Salado, Texas. She worked with him in the grain business, sheep and cattle livestock order buying business, and land development business in Salado. Together, they had a heart for Salado Youth which was demonstrated through the soccer and baseball fields in Salado and through the Bell County Youth Fair. She was a devoted grandmother and her grandchildren and great grandchildren loved her so much. She was known as Mimi even to all the grandchildrens’ friends who came to her home often. She was a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution and Daughters of the Republic of Texas, and her family was included as the First Citizens of Texas. She was also a charter member of the Salado Chamber of Commerce Auxillary. In her later years, she wrote three history books about Bell County, Texas, Salado, Texas (coauthored with Charlene Carson) and Jarrell, Texas (coauthored with Priscilla King). She was a member of the Salado Methodist Church for 75 years starting in 1946. Also, her involvement in the Salado Methodist Monday Club and The United Methodist Women’s Club was extremely important to her. She was a lifetime Christian and a prayer warrior for so many friends and family. She read her Bible and loved to spread the Word of Christ.

She is survived by her children Claude Hodge and wife Myrta of Salado, Glenn Hodge and wife Gloria of Salado, and Rita Zbranek and husband Randy of Salado. She is survived by 8 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, C. B. Hodge, her mom and dad, Fred and Eva Harrison, her sisters, Claudia Goode and Floy Johnson.

Pall Bearers will be Justin Hodge, Ryan Hodge, Barry Hodge, Joseph Conley, Preston Conley and Randy Zbranek.

A heartfelt thank you to her niece Charlotte Vancil for her loving care during the last weeks of her life.

Services will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.

Donations may be made to Outreach Missions at the Salado Methodist Church.