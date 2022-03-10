Mary Mendez

Mary I. Guajardo Mendez

March 19, 1964

March 6, 2022

Mary I. Guajardo Mendez, age 57, of Belton passed peacefully from this life during the early morning hours of Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Scott & White Hospital. She was born March 19, 1964 in Belton, TX. to the parents Nieves Sr. & Eleberta Guajardo.

She married Oscar J. Mendez Sr. in March of 1980; she has been a life-long resident of Bell County and member of Christ the King Catholic Church.

She started working at a very young age, becoming office manager of the Salado Museum & College Park which is where she would eventually retire from. She helped organize the Scottish gatherings and highland games event in Salado. She was a devoted wife, mom, sister, daughter, grandmother and aunt to all her family. She was the one you could always count on to be there and she never judged. She loved playing Loteria with her family, enjoyed planning parties, baby showers and assist in and way her family needed.

She is proceeded in death by her dad Nieves Guajardo Sr., mom Eleberta Guajardo and her only son Oscar J. Mendez Jr.

Survivors include her husband Oscar J. Mendez Sr. of Belton, three brothers Nieves Guajardo Jr. and wife Virginia, David Guajardo, & Rudy Guajardo and wife Sandra all of Belton, TX. Seven grandchild, countless aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends are also surviving.

A funeral service will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church in Belton of Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:30 am. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Monday night between the hours of 6 and 8 o’clock p.m. with the rosary being recited at 7 o’clock.

Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.