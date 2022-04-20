Meet the Candidates for Salado ISD Unexpired Term

Two candidates have filed for one two-year unexpired term on the Salado Independent School District Board of Trustees, As a manner of introducing them to our readers, we asked the following questions. Their answers are below, in order of appearance on the Ballot for May 7 election.

Name; Years Residency in Salado ISD; Spouse and Children; If your children are school age, do they attend Salado ISD schools? If they are older/adult, did they attend SISD while you resided in the school district? If they are too young, will they attend?; Education; Professional Information; Personal Information, to include civic clubs, religious or church affiliations, if any, school organizations and groups, professional groups.

Why are you running for SISD Trustee? (Limit 100 words)

What characteristics, skills, and/or qualifications will you bring to the board, if elected? (100 words)

What is the role of a school trustee? (100 words)

Christi Carlson

I was born in San Antonio and raised outside of Dallas, I moved to UMHB in 2000 to attend nursing school and during that time also worked at Stagecoach and some of the shops on Main St.

In 2006 I married Michael Carlson and we have been raising our sons here in Salado their entire lives thus far: Chance 14, Luke 11, Dane 8.

Education: I have a Master’s of Science in Nursing.

Professional Information: I am a Nurse Practitioner at BSW. I am also adjunct faculty for the nursing department at UMHB. For 5 years I worked as the district RN at Holland ISD.

Personal Information: I am a parishioner at St. Stephen, Altrusan, have served on Mill Creek Community Association, room mom, PTO, team mom, and several fundraising committees for our Salado community and schools.

Why are you running for SISD Trustee? What characteristics, skills, and/or qualifications will you bring to the board, if elected?

I will serve unselfishly with critical thinking and common sense. I will uphold objective truths. I will follow state law and do my homework outside of the meetings so I come to the meetings informed and prepared. I will advocate for our children, our families, our teachers & staff, and our tax payers.

What is the role of a school trustee? STATE of TEXAS EDUCATIONAL CODE Sec. 11.1511. SPECIFIC POWERS AND DUTIES OF BOARD.

(1) seek to establish working relationships with other public entities to make effective use of community resources and to serve the needs of public school students in the community;

(2) adopt a vision statement and comprehensive goals for the district and the superintendent and monitor progress toward those goals;

(3) establish performance goals for the district

(4) ensure that the superintendent:

(A) is accountable for achieving performance results;

(B) recognizes performance accomplishments; and

(C) takes action as necessary to meet performance goals;

(5) adopt a policy to establish a district- and campus-level planning and decision-making process

(6) publish an annual educational performance report

(7) adopt an annual budget for the district

(8) adopt a tax rate each fiscal year

(9) monitor district finances to ensure that the superintendent is properly maintaining the district’s financial procedures and records;

(10) ensure that district fiscal accounts are audited annually

(11) publish an end-of-year financial report for distribution to the community;

(12) conduct elections as required by law;

(13) adopt a process through which district personnel, students or the parents or guardians of students, and members of the public may obtain a hearing from the district administrators and the board regarding a complaint;

(14) make decisions relating to hiring or terminating the employment of district employees

(15) carry out other powers and duties as provided by this code or other law.

Chris Diem

Years Residency in Salado ISD: Four years

Spouse and Children: Jessica (married for 12 years), Cohen, Nathan, and Andrew

If your children are school age, do they attend Salado ISD schools? Nathan is in third grade and Andrew is in first grade, both at TAE

Education: Bachelor of Science (Texas A&M University), Master of Education (Tarleton State University), Doctor of Education (In Progress- Liberty University)

Professional Information: 20 years in the field of education, including two-and-a-half years Principal of Salado Junior High School. Currently serve as Assistant Dean of Student Affairs for the Texas A&M University College of Medicine (Temple and Round Rock campuses)

Personal Information:

• Board member (Heart of Texas Southwest Fellowship of Christian Athletes),

• Board Member (Central Texas Chapter Association of the United States Army)

• Board Member (Rotary Club of Harker Heights)

•Head and assistant coach (Salado Youth Baseball and Basketball)

• Area Representative for the Texas A&M Association of Former Students

• Past Member of the Salado ISD District Based Decision-Making Committee and Student Health Advisory Committee.

• Member of First Baptist Church of Killeen where I serve as a Life Group Leader and member of the Building Committee

Why are you running for SISD Trustee? As a parent and someone with professional experience in the field of education, I believe I can bring depth to the Board of Trustees and contribute to the Salado ISD community. I am passionate about public education and feel that my qualifications give me the ability to look at each situation and make a substantial contribution to both the current operation of the district, planning for the future, and the Salado community as a whole.

What characteristics, skills, and/or qualifications will you bring to the board, if elected? Being a current parent, a current higher education administrator, and previous teacher and K-12 administrator, I can bring multiple perspectives and experiences to the Board of Trustees. Having created school budgets, worked on district planning committees, and been a part of curriculum adoption processes, I have the skill set from day one to be a contributing member of the board. Those skills, along with my professional experience, allows me to look at a situation holistically and work towards solutions that are the best for all of Salado ISD’s stake holders.

What is the role of a school trustee? A trustee must work to assure the best for all in the district, starting with the students we are entrusted to provide with a quality education. A trustee must understand the perspective of the students, parents, teachers, administrators, and community members when approached with a decision. We must also be able to see the 30,000-foot view of any topic and be prepared to guide the district as we both implement policies that go into effect immediately and plan for the future needs of the district.

Salado Village Voice will continue with questions and answers of the candidates in our April 14, 21, 28 and May 5 editions.