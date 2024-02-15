Salado Village Voice

Salado Eagle fans will have a chance to meet the new head football coach Ricky Beaty at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Salado Middle School cafeteria.

Beaty was the Georgetown Eagles Offensive Coordinator and Associate Head Football Coach when he accepted the head football coaching job in Salado.

Beaty has taught and coached at Georgetown since 2016. He is the Off-Season and Strength and Conditioning Coordinator, Head Girls Powerlifting Coach, interim Head Track Coach and 7-on-7 coordinator.

While coaching at Georgetown, the Eagles made the playoffs every season with a win percentage over 70%. In 2021-23 seasons, the Eagles have averaged more than 40 points per game and 500 yards per game with a balanced attack of 260 yards on the ground and 240 yards in the air.

Georgetown went 6-5 and 4-2 in 5A-Div. 1 in 2023. In 2022, the Eagles lost in the Region semi-finals to State Finalists College Station, ending their season with a 10-3, 6-1 record.

He earned a four-year scholarship to Oklahoma State University, where he graduated with a B.A. in social studies education in 2011.

He holds a Masters of Education from Hardin Simmons University in kinesiology, sports and recreation, which he earned in 2013.

His first education job was as a student teacher and assistant coach at Troup ISD in 2011. Since then, e has taught and coached at Hardin Simmons, Weatherford and Georgetown.