Salado Village Voice

Several new high school teachers greeted students when they returned to class earlier this month.





Nicole Bolen

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: B.S. Degree in Biology with an Education Focus from The Citadel, Military College of South Carolina; Certificate in both Life Science and Composite Science

Teaching Experience: This is my 6th year

Subjects and Grade Levels: Physics, Honors and On Level (Juniors and Seniors)

Why a Teacher?: I became a teacher because I enjoy helping other’s understand complex ideas. I want kids to truly learn skills and content that they can take with them for the rest of their life.

Extra-curricular activities: I coach UIL Science and I coach for Salado FC.

Marian Kelso

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Bachelor of Exercise and Sports Science English 6-12, PE 6-12

Teaching Experience: 30 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: English III, English IV

Why a Teacher?: I have always enjoyed working with children. I love that I have this opportunity to help my students/athletes develop academically but also athletically. Growing up, I had some teachers and coaches that positively influenced my life in multiple ways and in return, I would like.to do that for my students.

Extra-curricular activities: Assistant Volleyball, Basketball, Track



Tim Kelso

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Bachelors of Science in Exercise Sports Science and minor in Political Science. Certified in EC-12 Special Education

Teaching Experience: 28 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: Math 9-12

Why a Teacher?: Becoming a teacher and coach was a natural choice for me, shaped by my upbringing and personal passions. Growing up, I had several influential coaches who ignited my love for both teaching and competition. In my family there a several educators that further inspired ,e to follow this path. The idea of being a coach resonated deeply with me because it allowed me to combine my passion for teaching with the love of the competition of the game. This profession lets me pass on knowledge, shape young minds, and foster a sense of camaraderie, just as my coaches did for me.

Extra-curricular activities: Girls Basketball and Softball

Kris Perkins

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Masters Degree in Education

Teaching Experience: 3 years, this is my 4th year

Subjects and Grade Levels: World Geography, 9th

Why a Teacher?: After retiring from the US Army, I was looking forward to starting my teaching career. I enjoyed seeing how teaching could touch the future. I have always wanted to teach in Salado, two of my kids graduated from Salado, and I wanted to be a part of such a highly rated school.

Extra-curricular activities: Assistant Football Coach, Head Wrestling Coach.

Augie Ramirez

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: BAAS Texas State, Science 4-8 Cert and Health EC-12 Cert

Teaching Experience: 4 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: HS Health

Why a Teacher?: I became a teacher to help make a difference in students lives.

Extra-curricular activities: Head Coach-Baseball and Assistant HS Football.

Bryan Stephens

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Masters and Bachelors at Stephen F. Austin State University

Teaching Experience: 20+ years

Subjects and Grade Levels: 12th year Assistant Principal, former HS Science Teacher and Coach

Why a Teacher?: I became a teacher because I like to help people.

Extra-curricular activities: I still coach youth baseball and softball outside of school whenever possible.