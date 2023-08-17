Salado Village Voice

A new principal for grades 3-5 and 10 new teachers greeted students at Thomas Arnold Elementary School to start the new school year.

Tish Ptomey

Tish Ptomey

Tish Ptomey is the new principal for grades 3-5 at Thomas Arnold Elementary.

She is starting her 15th year in education. She started her teaching career at Salado Intermediate School, where she taught for seven years.

Since leaving SISD, she has served as a high school and middle school counselor, middle school assistant principal, and for the last four years, as an elementary principal.

Her family has lived in Salado for the previous 14 years, and we have had two Salado graduates, class of 2010 (Austin Ptomey) and 2022 (Lainey Taylor). They have two other children, Addison, who lives in Austin and attends UT, and Brady, in Wichita Falls.

“Our family loves Salado, and I am excited to be back serving our community and looking forward to a fantastic school year,” she said.

Cassie Brown

Cassie Brown

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Bachelors of Arts in Elementary Education from UMHB; certifications: EC-6, ESL

Teaching Experience: 7 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: 3rd grade ELAR

Why a Teacher?: I always knew I wanted to work in a career with children. There aren’t many careers that are as fulfilling as education is. I get to share my love of learning with our future doctors, lawyers and CEO’s and make a difference in their life. No job can top that!

Lucille Castleberry

Lucille Castleberry

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: B.S.E. from the University of Texas at Tyler. Certifications: EC-6th, ESL EC-12th, Special Education EC-12th

Teaching Experience: Over the last 10 years I have taught, Special Education, 2nd grade, 3rd grade, ELL Reading, and most recently served as an Instructional Coach for a K-5th grade campus.

Subjects and Grade Levels: 4th grade RLA

Why a Teacher?: I did it for the money and the fame! In all seriousness, I grew up in Tyler and received a wonderful public education. I had many loving teachers who served as solid examples of what I could grow up to be. In short, I saw myself in my teachers. Besides my parents, my teachers were my first role models, mentors, coaches, and celebrities. I am sure most of you could say the same about at least one teacher in your life. What an honor and a gift! Additionally, I have always been community focused. I care deeply about the places and the people who live around me. I believe that living and working together gives us something to rally around even when we might not agree or see eye to eye in all situations. I am very excited to be a part of your community in Salado! To me becoming a teacher, means that I get to help students, families, and our community become the very best version of ourselves. We all know that teaching isn’t easy but I believe it’s a calling to help others, especially our young people, to become the best version of themselves.

Heather Cross

Heather Cross

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: 1997 BS Agricultural education Sam Houston State; 2023 M.Ed. in curriculum and instruction Texas A&M; Certified Production Agriculture 6-12; Elementary 1-8; Core subjects 4-8; Special education Pk-12

Teaching Experience: 23 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: 3rd grade all subjects

Why a Teacher?: I became a teacher to help students learn in a fun way.

Bailey Glos

Bailey Glos

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Texas A&M University EC-6 Generalist & ESL

Teaching Experience: This is my sixth year in education. This is my first year as a 2nd grade teacher

Subjects and Grade Levels: I will be teaching 2nd Grade Self Contained (All subjects)

Why a Teacher?: I became an elementary teacher because of my love for children. I was always the kid who babysat or role played being the teacher with my siblings and friends. I had some fabulous teachers and coaches that steered me down this career path. Teachers have the unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of students and I knew I could do that each day through teaching. I also come from a family of educators. My mom was a school secretary for 25 years and two of my older siblings are currently teachers. I know how important school is for children and I wanted to be a part of their school experience. Also, what other job can you get 20 homemade birthday or thank you cards every year?

Amanda Royston

Amanda Royston

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Bachelor of Science in Biology

Teaching Experience: First Year

Subjects and Grade Levels: 5th Grade English Language Arts and Reading

Why a Teacher? Growing up, I worked alongside my parents, who are pastors, at an inner-city ministry for children in Denver, Colorado. I spent weekends assisting in the classrooms, caring for children and teaching life skills. I loved every moment. After college, I worked in the mental health field with adults whose challenges had knocked them off their life path and they were struggling to find their way. There were so many individuals who had no one who had believed in them. There were so many, whom if they would have had a champion on their side would have had a different, brighter story to tell. It was through this time, that I knew I wanted to work with children to play a role in helping to guide them in realizing their full potential. When our children were old enough to start school, we chose Salado. Shortly after, I began subbing at TAE and observed first-hand the wonderful education they were receiving. After a few years of learning from the best educators, I decided I wanted to teach. Now, I am so honored to be working alongside teachers who not only care about our childrens’ academic success but also about our children as a whole. I am so proud to be a part of Salado ISD!

Lindsey Schaetz

Lindsey Schaetz

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Bachelors in Interdisciplinary Studies

Teaching Experience: 8 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: Third grade ELAR

Why a Teacher?: I became a teacher because of my second and third grade teachers. I had a difficult kindergarten and first grade year and really disliked school. That all changed when I met Mrs. Carter and Mrs. McPheeters. They made me feel so loved. Their sweet, patient personalities made school a happy, positive place to be. Even as a child, I realized what a different they made in my life. I knew I wanted to do the same for other kids. My goal each day is for every student to know that I care and I believe in them.

Extra-curricular activities: Gardening, baking, spending time with my kids, reading.

Shelby Spence

Shelby Spence

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Texas Wesleyan University BS in psychology

Teaching Experience 4 years total- 2 years in General education

Subjects and Grade Levels: 4th grade ELA/social studies

Extra-curricular activities: None currently

Gina Taber

Gina Taber

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Bachelor’s Degree

Teaching Experience: 19 Years in Education

Subjects and Grade Levels: 5th Grade Math and Science

Why a Teacher?: I became a teacher, because it was the best way I knew how to combine my love of science with my passion for working with students.

Extra-curricular activities: Not this year

Alison Wade

Alison Wade

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education Early Childhood-4th grade and ESL Certifications

Teaching Experience: 15 years teaching

Subjects and Grade Levels: 3rd grade ELAR and Social Studies

Why a Teacher?: I became a teacher so that I could become a positive force in the lives of my students as my teachers did for me.

Extra-curricular activities: None