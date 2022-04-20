Meet your candidates for full three-year term on Salado ISD Board of Trustees

Five candidates have filed for two full three year terms on the Salado Independent School District Board of Trustees: Jim Reed, Sam Dowdy, Jr., Rick Marruffo, Amy McLane and Marlon Reed.

As a manner of introducing them to our readers, we asked the following questions. Their answers are below, in order of appearance on the Ballot for May 7 election.

Name; Years Residency in Salado ISD; Spouse and Children; If your children are school age, do they attend Salado ISD schools? If they are older/adult, did they attend SISD while you resided in the school district? If they are too young, will they attend?; Education; Professional Information; Personal Information, to include civic clubs, religious or church affiliations, if any, school organizations and groups, professional groups.

Why are you running for SISD Trustee? (Limit 100 words)

What characteristics, skills, and/or qualifications will you bring to the board, if elected? (100 words)

What is the role of a school trustee? (100 words)

Jim Reed

Years Residency in Salado ISD – Over 22 years

Family Information: Married to Lynette Reed for 38 years. Daughters Taylor Haley and Bailie Matzke both attended Salado ISD. Taylor, Band Drum Major and was a State Champion in Debate. Bailie was the Salutatorian, school mascot and was State Champion in soccer and academics.

Education and Professional Information: For the past 29 years I have been employed at CTCOG, the last 21 as Executive Director. During that time we have increased our budget over 700% with no increase in member dues.

I hold a Bachelors of Science in Urban Geography, a Masters Degree in Community and Regional Planning and certification as a Certified Planner.

I served five years as an Officer in the US Army Officer Corps as an Aviator. I was a part of the Apache Helicopter fielding effort and I separated as a Captain.

Personal Information: I have held national offices in Governmental Service Organizations and am a past Worship Leader at two Methodist churches in Killeen and Temple. I am a Past President of SISD and served as a Board Trustee for six years. During that tenure I completed all Professional Development requirements.

Why are you running for SISD Trustee? I have a long history of public service, in the military, the public sector and in faith institutions. I have served on the Board of Trustees, elected two times and served as President. That background leads me to believe that I can make a positive difference in our community. School districts are charged with the education and safety of our children. As such, teachers deserve to be equipped to maximize each students potential. Trustees must work to ensure this environment exists.

What characteristics, skills, and/or qualifications will you bring to the board, if elected?

School Trustees must have the ability to build consensus. They must balance their own opinions against those of the other board members and of the community. This requires an ability to work with people of differing backgrounds and opinions. I have an ability to see strategically and plan for the long term. I enjoy public speaking and love the process of including the public in open and honest debate. My extensive experience in community involvement and engagement would be an asset to the district.

What is the role of a school trustee? Schools in Texas are heavily regulated by law and rule. Within these regulations there is limited flexibility for local school boards. The role of a school trustee is to govern the district within that flexibility, balancing the wants and desires of the citizens of the district with what can be accomplished within the law. School Trustees focus on governing. Their primary job is to recruit and hire the School Superintendent, develop an annual budget and to set policies guiding the operation of the district. The trustees operate as a team of eight, working together to run the district.

Sam Dowdy, Jr.

Years Residency in Salado ISD: 12 years

Spouse and Children: Wife Elizabeth Dowdy; Son Samuel “Hayes” 5; Daughter: Hannah 3 and Son Andrew 1 I also have 3 other children that would have been in Salado schools but they passed away in 2012 in a fatal car accident., Fischer, Ben and Hayes

Education: High School Diploma

Professional Information: Responsible Master Plumber, business owner of multiple trade businesses, investor and entrepreneur. Associated with Plumbing, Heating & Cooling Contractor, Association of General Contractors and serve on the board for Central Texas Subcontractors Association.

We go to church at Celebration Church in Georgetown

Why are you running for SISD Trustee? I care about the future of the school system and want the best for the students that will be a part of this great community.

What characteristics, skills, and/or qualifications will you bring to the board, if elected? I will be a positive influence. I like asking the tough questions. I tend to be the one to call out the elephant in the room. I hold conservative Christian values that reflect in my decision making.

What is the role of a school trustee? Someone that can protect the values and vision of our students, teachers and community and convert policies and budgets into a vision that will help support and grow our community.

Rick Marruffo

Years Residency in Salado ISD: 3

Spouse and Children: Holly Humphreys, Rian Reyes (age 9). Rian currently attends Thomas Arnold Elementary in the third grade. Her teachers are Mrs. Craig, Mrs. Jones, and Ms. Layman.

Education: Masters in Business Administration, Bachelors in Occupational Safety and Health.

Professional Information: Retired Navy Senior Chief (26 years), Currently working as a private investigator. Recently hired by the City of Killeen as the City’s Safety Officer.

Personal Information: American Legion Post member, Sirena’s Creekside Carnaval Parade committee lead.

Why are you running for SISD Trustee? I have always been involved in my community. It is always my goal to be a productive part of wherever I live.

What characteristics, skills, and/or qualifications will you bring to the board: I did volunteer work for my older childrens’ schools. I also created and taught a first aid for kids course for the city I lived in. My education background is perfect when dealing with management of budgets, leadership, mentorship, and instruction. I have a very diverse background as well, including law enforcement, medical training, and emergency management, just to name a few.

What is the role of a school trustee? School board members must work to ensure the safety, well being, education, and success of each and every student within their district. They must do this by making sure that there is adequate space that is conducive to learning, ensuring that teachers and support staff are FULLY supported and equipped to deliver the instruction that is mandated at the state level. Finally we must encourage and support the input of the parents to the best of our abilities.

Amy McLane

Family information: My husband, Drayton, and I have lived in Salado for 16 years and we have three boys: Dray, a junior, Brooks, a freshman and Walker, sixth grade, who have all attended SISD since kindergarten.

Education and Professional Background: I graduated from Texas Tech University after growing up in a small, Texas panhandle town. I worked in media relations for the Texas Rangers Baseball Club and the Dallas Stars Hockey Club. I also taught English as a Second Language in the Arlington school district.

Personal Information: I currently serve on the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle board, and have served on the Texas Tech Alumni Association National Board of Directors, the McLane Children’s Medical Center Advisory Board and various other Central Texas organizations. I have been a member of the First Baptist Church of Salado since 2010 and I teach Sunday school in the youth group.

Why are you running for SISD Trustee?

I am running for re-election because I strongly support the direction our school district is going and I want to provide support to keep that vision on path. The current administration, teachers and staff are leading SISD on a daily basis in a positive way, teaching and challenging our students. Dr. Michael Novotny and the staff worked hard to guide our district during these unprecedented times. Our district now faces rapid growth and we need to be prepared to educate all the children moving into Salado. I want to continue to serve as an advocate for our public schools as a school trustee.

What characteristics, skills, and/or qualifications will you bring to the board:

I bring experience to the board, having served the last three years as a trustee. I also have been very involved with the district, having served as the co-chair for both the Long-Range Planning Committee and the Political Action Committee for the SISD Bond, which built the new Salado Middle School and made other facility improvements within the district. I also served on the District Site-Based Planning Committee, the District Strategic Planning Committee, PTO officer and room parent.

A school trustee is responsible for setting district policy, setting the tax rate and evaluating the district superintendent. In addition, the trustee helps determine the goals and visions of the district, working to stay on the correct path. A school board member is responsible for advocating for our Texas public schools as well. I would like to continue these responsibilities as a Salado ISD trustee.

Marlon Reed

Family information: My wife, Jaryl, and I have been citizens of Salado since 2013 and have been married since May 2011. We love this community and what it has to offer. We are members of 3C Cowboy Church, proud parents of five children: Dakarai (25) who is currently serving with the Texas National Guard on the southern border, Jayten (16) who is a junior at Salado High School, DeAndre and DeYanna (both 18) who live with my ex-wife in Killeen, and our two-year-old daughter Maren. Jayten came to Salado ISD in 3rd grade and will be graduating next year. Dakarai went to Belton New Tech High School and was a member of the first graduating class. We have not decided where Maren will go to school at this time. Our goal is to have her attend Salado ISD and be an Eagle.

Educational and Professional Information: I am currently a Corporal with the Temple Police Department, in charge of Logistics. I have certifications as a Master Peace officer, SWAT, Juvenile Investigator, Fire Arms Instructor, Field Training Officer, Critical Incident Stress Management, and I am currently working on my Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice.

Why are you running for SISD Trustee?

I believe the family is the cornerstone of the community and parents are their children’s first teachers. Parents should be included in every aspect of their child’s education and with that being said, I am running for school board for that reason. I am not running to maintain the status quo, but to work with the citizens of Salado to bring a well-rounded education system. One that offers our children multiple avenues to successful careers via vocational training or academic achievement. I aim to give parents a voice in their child’s education and bridge the gap between educators and parents.

What characteristics, skills, and/or qualifications will you bring to the board:

I will bring a pragmatic sense of doing business to the school board if elected. I am eager to listen, learn, and take action on what teachers, parents, and citizens need and want from our school district. Our school district is growing rapidly and we need to devise a plan to grow it, without raising taxes or being tied down with bonds.

What is the role of a school trustee?

The role of a school board trustee is one of stewardship to the children that attend our schools, to the tax dollars we invest in the school district, and to the teachers and faculty that work in the school district. We should be good stewards ensuring that the lessons taught at school remain objective and do not undermine those lessons taught at home. We should ensure that the money citizens pay in taxes is spent wisely, looking for ways to save money and reduce the tax burden on citizens. We should also make sure our teachers have the resources they need to give our students an objective education: reading, writing, and arithmetic.

I am excited about the opportunity to serve on the school board and look forward to the road ahead.