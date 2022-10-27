Morris Edward (Bo) Wilson

March 8, 1944

October 19, 2022

Morris Edward (Bo) Wilson, 78, of Salado, TX, passed away on October 19, 2022.

Morris was born on March 8, 1944 in Temple, Texas, to Edward Irvin and Faye Jeanell Conder Wilson.

Morris attended Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi, TX, and graduated in 1962. While attending Miller High, he met the love of his life and wife of over 60 years, Sandra Jo Oswalt. Morris was a football player for the Miller Buccaneers state champion team of 1960. He went on to play for the University of Houston for 2 years.

Morris worked on several ranches including the 6666 Ranch in Guthrie, Texas.

Morris was a resident of Shamrock, Texas from 1978 to 1986 where he was a partner of C&H Supply and raised his children. He moved to Corpus Christi, Texas where he started Bo’s Fishing Charters as a fishing guide. He enjoyed entertaining his clients and being back in Corpus Christi near his childhood friends.

In 2007 he moved to Salado, Texas, to be near his parents and children. Morris loved being involved in the family’s activities and grandchildren’s sports games. He never met a stranger and was always ready and willing to tell a joke.

Morris is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Faye Wilson, and brother, Randall Irvin Wilson.

Morris leaves behind his beloved wife, Sandra Jo; Son, Lance Wilson; Daughter, Tracey Eddy and husband, Charles Eddy; Daughter Suzanne Payne and husband, Clayton Payne; Nine grandchildren and Fourteen great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and friends.

The family will hold a private celebration in honor of Morris.

