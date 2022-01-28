Nadine Boatright Gidley

Nadine Gidley

July 2, 1952

January 23, 2022

Services for Nadine Gidley of Salado will be 2:00 pm, Friday, January 28 at Salado Historic Cemetery.

Nadine passed away on January 23, 2022 at a local hospital. She was born July 2, 1952 in Austin, Texas.

She moved to Salado and attended Salado High School.

Nadine married Jimmie Lee Gidley II who went off to fulfill his military service.

Upon his return, the couple decided to settle in Salado where they proudly owned and operated Salado Electrical Service Company.

Nadine was a woman of faith and throughout her life she served the community as a dedicated caregiver for many friends and family.

She is survived by her son: Jimmie Lee Gidley III and wife, Jodi of Santa Fe, TX; daughter: Rebecca Michelle Gidley of Salado; niece: Doris Dlouhy and nephew: Ski Dlouhy. Addition, she has six grandchildren: Jimmie Gidley IV, Jace Gidley, Camron Gidley, Jaxson Gidley, Eli Gidley and Levi Gidley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Salado Education Foundation, P.O. Box 458, Salado, TX 76571.

