New staff at Thomas Arnold Elementary

Salado ISD students return to class on Aug. 17. There will be many new faces welcoming them back to campus. New teachers and staff at Thomas Arnold Elementary School will include the following:

Blair Dorner

Education and Certifications:EC K-6, Generalist 4-8

Teaching Experience: 15+ years

Subjects and Grade Levels: 4th Grade ELAR

Why a Teacher?:I’ve wanted to be a teacher since I was 8 years old! I had many wonderful teachers growing up in Anahuac, Texas, but my biggest inspiration has been my dad. Throughout my early childhood, my dad was a teacher, and later he became a principal and a superintendent. He made so many positive changes within each district, and he changed so many young lives for the better. Truly, my goal is to follow in his footsteps.

Extra-curricular activities:UIL, Cheer, Flags

Lindsey Fulton

Education and Certifications:Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Sports Science – Texas State University, Master’s degree in Educational Administration – Sam Houston State University, Certifications: Generalist EC-6, ESL, Principal, AEL (Advancing Education Leadership)

Teaching Experience:9 years total: 3 years in Killeen ISD as a 4th grade self-contained teacher, 6 years in Belton ISD – 2 years as 3rd grade self contained teacher and 4 years as a K-5 Reading and Math Intervention Specialist

Subjects and Grade Levels: Elementary ESL Teacher

Why a Teacher?: Growing up, my teachers had a big influence on my life which helped guide me to where I am today. Because of that, I chose to follow a career path in education to be able to build relationships and be a positive impact for children. Salado schools shaped me as a child, and I am thrilled to give back and share my passion for education with our community.

Extra-curricular activities:N/A

Lindsey Fussell

Education and Certifications: Graduated UT Tyler in 2000 with a BS degree

Teaching Experience: 22 years

Subjects and Grade Levels:3rd Grade ELAR

Why a Teacher? I listened to stories as a young girl about my great grandmother and her life as a teacher. I also enjoyed helping my two younger siblings at home. After I graduated high school, I felt inspired to follow in my great grandmother’s footsteps and pursue a career in teaching.

Extra-curricular activities:UIL Coach

Brenda Govea

Teacher’s Education and Certifications:Paraprofessional

Teaching Experience: 3

Subjects and Grade Levels: Elementary

Why a Teacher?: I enjoy helping children overcome challenges by providing the tools necessary for their development. I want these young minds to know that someone is cheering for them and they will succeed.

Michael “Josh” Guidry

Education and CertificationsBS Business MS Teaching/TX Cert in progress.

Teaching Experience: 1 year extended substitute

Subjects and Grade Levels: All grades, primarily elementary

Why a Teacher: Lifelong dream after a long US Army Career. I also enjoy coaching sports and instructing people to fly. I love Salado and want to give back to the community the best I can.

Extra-curricular activities: Pro soccer coach, flight instructor, outdoors

Amber Haines

Education and Certifications:Bachelor’s of Science for EC-6 GenEd & EC-12 SpEd from Southwestern University, Masters of Education in Education Administration from University of Mary Hardin Baylor, ESL & Principal Certifications.

Teaching Experience: 7 years, in Special Education and General Education

Subjects and Grade Levels: 2nd grade Math, Science, Social Studies

Why a Teacher?:Being a teacher has always been a dream of mine since I was a little girl. I played school all the time growing up. I made my little sister, friends, and stuffed animals all call me Ms. Honey (from Matilda) She is the teacher I always wanted to be, because she was so caring, loving, and did what was best for her kids in her class. I truly love teaching and enjoy helping my kids become successful academically, socially, and emotionally.

Lindsey Heise

Education and Certifications:Texas A&M University, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science & Lamar University, Masters of Education in School Counseling

Teaching Experience: 6 years, starting 7th

Subjects and Grade Levels: High School Counselor, for students with last names M-Z

Why a Teacher?: I wanted to give back to the industry that poured so much into my life and education. I taught agricultural education and was an FFA advisor for six years and felt I was able to give back. I am excited for my new adventure in School Counseling and truly believe I will be able to give back at a truly deeper level.

Extra-curricular activities: NA

Kori Hutson

Education and Certifications: BS from Texas A & M University, M.Ed. Sam Houston State University

Teaching Experience: 15 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: Elementary Instructional Coach

Why a Teacher?:I have always wanted to work with kids. It was a natural choice to become an educator. My role this year will be to pour into the teachers of Thomas Arnold so that they can continue to impact our students while growing in their craft.

Extra-curricular activities:not at this time

Chad Manns

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Math (4-8) and Principal (EC-12)

Teaching Experience: 9 years

Subjects and Grade Levels: Assistant Principal (Thomas Arnold)

Why a Teacher?: I became a teacher to have a positive impact on students and to build quality relationships with students, staff as well as their families. I want students to have a role model and provide support where ever I am needed.

Extra-curricular activities: N/A

Brady Pensyl

Education and Certifications: Texas Tech University Certified EC-6

Teaching Experience:4 years Kindergarten and two years 2nd grade

Subjects and Grade Levels: 2nd Grade ELAR

Why a Teacher?:I became a teacher to make a positive impact in our communities and the future of our children. I get a front row seat to the power of education and the transformations that take place in our kids each year. I’m so inspired by these kids and what they are capable of. There’s never a dull moment and I love being a part of their journey!

Meagan Pitts

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: Bachelor of Science – Interdisciplinary Studies and ESL Generalist EC-6 certification

Teaching Experience: 6 years teaching 1st grade at Thomas Arnold Elementary

Subjects and Grade Levels: 1st Grade

Why a Teacher?: I’ve always enjoyed being around children. I spent many years volunteering with youth at church and school camps. I love seeing the “aha” moments and getting to be a part of their academic journey. I’m so excited to be returning to TAE and to be bringing my daughters with me!

Extra-curricular activities: None

Crystal Rine

Education and Certifications:BS in Multidisciplinary Studies from Texas Tech.

Teaching Experience: five years teaching experience in elementary and middle school

Subjects and Grade Levels:4th grade Science and Social Studies

Why a Teacher?:I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be a teacher. I had wonderful, inspiring, and encouraging teachers growing up. I wanted to help children the way that they helped me. Nothing is more rewarding than seeing the joy in a child’s face when they have finally accomplished a goal that they have been working towards. It is an amazing feeling to know that you played a small part in their success.

Extra-curricular activities:I like to shop for antiques and spend time with my family.

Tawnya Roupe

Teacher’s Education and Certifications: EC-4 Generalist; EC-12 SPED; EC-12 Health

Teaching Experience: I have been teaching for 15 years on the elementary side and have been teaching/coaching swimming off and on.

Subjects and Grade Levels: ELAR 3rd Grade and Head High School Swim Coach

Why a Teacher?: Teaching and coaching chose me to be honest. My major is in Recreation and Park Management and I was teaching swim lessons when a parent asked me “Why are you not a teacher?….You’re good at it!” So, hence here I am! That is what drove me into the teaching life. Since then, I have been committed to making a positive difference in students’ lives. And over that same time, I have also been continuing my path as a swim instructor and swim coach. I am a certified USA Swim Coach, lifeguard, and swim instructor. I am currently an assistant coach with Platnium Aquatics in Temple, Texas and will be teaching 3rd Grade ELAR at Thomas Arnold Elementary, as well as being the Salado High School Head Swim Coach.

Extra-curricular activities: Spending time with family, swimming; hiking; camping. I will be coaching the Salado High School Swim Team this year.

Maria Tonkinson

Education and Certifications: B.S. and M.S. in Mechanical Engineering, Math 4-8 Grade

Teaching Experience: 2 Semesters teaching material science at a private community college in Germany, 1.5 years behavioral paraprofessional (SISD), long-term sub (SISD)

Subjects and Grade Levels: Math 4th Grade

Why a Teacher?: When I got involved in Cub Scouts I realized how much I enjoy working with kids. I chose to teach math because I loved math in school and I believe I can explain math in a simple way which will hopefully get rid of the mindset “Math is so hard. I am not good at it.”

Extra-curricular activities: Cubmaster Salado Pack 1115.

Cooper Womack

Education and Certifications: Bachelor of Science in Education

Teaching Experience: Brand New Teacher

Subjects and Grade Level:3rd Grade Math and Science

Why a Teacher? Growing up in a military family, we often had to move around a lot and my father has also been deployed on more than one occasion. After reflecting on that in recent years, I realized that some of the people who were able to help me get through that were my teachers. They offered so much guidance and support that I am still immensely grateful for. So, if I can provide a similar mentorship role and be a positive role model to those students that would otherwise need it, then I believe that is something worth doing.

Extra-curricular activities None at the moment

Brittani Broussard

New TAE Registrar