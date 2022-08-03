Project Backpack will give 200+ SISD students back to school supplies

The 14th Annual Project Backpack Fundraiser continues through August 7 and distribution of backpacks and supplies will be on Tuesday, August 9 and Thursday, August 11, 5-7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Salado.

Project Backpack is a community-wide fundraising effort that first began in 2009. Originally the fundraiser monies were used to purchase backpacks alone. The backpacks supplemented the Back-to-School program that had already been in place through Salado Family Relief since shortly after the organization became a 501(c)3 in 1997.

“Salado’s generosity has allowed this fundraiser to grow each year so that it covers most of the cost of both backpacks and school supplies,” according to SFRF President J.R. Lett. The total cost of these items last year was $9,280 and they were distributed to 211 students in the SISD.

“We saw a significant increase over 2021 in the number of families participating and it is expected that we will see an increase each year because of rapid growth in Salado and Bell County,” said Marilyn Griffin, SFRF Board member.

This year, SFRF will serve more than 180 Salado ISD students.

Here’s how to help:

1. Sponsor a student or students for $40 which will purchase a backpack and school supplies for one student.

2. Make a donation of any amount online at www.SaladoFamilyRelief.com or send a check to help cover the costs to Salado Family Relief, P. O. Box 461 Salado, TX 76571.

3. Talk to your church or other community organizations you belong to and suggest that they sponsor students.

4. Post information about the SFRF on your social media or your business website.

Donations can be made by credit card on the website at www.SaladoFamilyRelief.com. Checks can be sent to Salado Family Relief Fund at P.O. Box 461, Salado, TX 76571.

In addition to the Back-to-School program, Salado Family Relief helps families by supplementing rent or utility bills on an emergency basis, and also organizes the annual Christmas Project to provide gifts to children from birth to 5th grade. Questions or requests for information can be sent via email to SFRSaladoTX@gmail.com. Registration forms are also available on the website at https://saladofamilyrelief.com/project-backpack-back-to-school/.