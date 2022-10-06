Robert “Kenny” Odell

July 4 1937

September 27, 2022

Albuquerque was home to Ken and his family until 1995. He attended Highland High school and UNM. But his was his role in the family business, Kistler-Collister, that brought him into his element. Ever sharp dressed he was the “people man”.

Often to be found on the showroom floor greeting customers and generally making the rounds to keep his finger on the pulse of things. If you ever needed anything done, he knew how to make the connection. Whatever it was. He was instrumental in getting Pete Domenici elected to the Senate as his campaign manager, fund raising for St. Joseph’s hospital as chairman of the Charley Pride Pro-Am Golf Tournament for many years and was a proud member of The Rotary Club.

After moving to Texas to “retire” in 1995 he bought an existing floor covering business and launched career number two. Through its numerous iterations it is still thriving today under his daughter’s oversight. He was an avid golfer and loved his pastor and years at Temple Bible Church. He remained involved in the local chapter of The Rotary Club and with him came the ability to put people with people who needed them. He was still connection central! He got so much satisfaction from those encounters.

No matter where he was, he remained the glue that held the family together. He was a loving husband and wonderful dad/grandad. Poppy is survived by his wife Nancy, their three daughters and their husbands, six grandchildren and a great granddaughter who will be told lots about him since he will sadly not have the chance to meet her in person.

The family will host an open house this Saturday, Oct. 8, at 512 DeGrummond Way from 3:00-5:00 p.m. If you would like to raise a glass to a life well lived, please join us.

