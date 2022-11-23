Salado Cheerleaders to take part in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Six Salado cheerleaders will participate in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade on Nov. 24, broadcast on NBC or Peacock (streaming) beginning at 8 a.m. CST.

To be invited to perform in the Macy’s Day Parade, the cheerleaders received a Spirit Star Award at the 2022 summer cheer camp held in Irving-Las Colinas conducted by Express Cheer June 9-12.

The Spirit Star Award is announced on the final day of camp when cheerleaders perform for their parents. To receive the elite award, a cheerleader must demonstrat leadership, spirit and athletics. Candidates are nominated by a team member at the camp, to be considered for the award the athlete is required to try out in front of the Express Cheer Coaches (performing three jumps, motions, dance and a cheer). Cheerleader nominees are judged and awarded by Spirit of America Cheer Staff

With this award the athlete receives an invitation to represent their school and participate in the Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade sponsored by Spirit of America productions.

The six Salado cheerleaders will march alongside 500 cheerleaders from around the United States that have received the Spirit Star Award. This group will represent Macy’s in the parade wearing a red, white and blue Macy’s uniform.

The Salado cheerleaders are Senior Burke Burnett, Junior Caitlyn Kasper, Sophomore Lauren Allison, Freshman Maddie Casper, Freshman Kensley Free and Eighth Grader Jackie McNamara.

Burnett and Kasper are attending for the second year.