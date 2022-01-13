Salado Eagles named to All-District football team

Salado Eagles had six first team All-District Offensive players and five first team All-District Defensive players on the District 9-4A Div. 2 team which was announced over the winter break after District Champion China Spring won the State Championship.

The Eagles were runners-up in the district with their single district loss to the State Champions. The Eagles also lost to 4A Div. 1 Champions Stephenville in a non-district match. Salado finished the year with a 7-4 record, falling in the bi-district round to Rusk Eagles.

Sophomore Garrett Combs was named the Defensive Newcomer of the Year .Combs had 29 tackles, 23 assisted tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a

Senior Quarterback Hutton Haire was named to the First Team Offense. He completed 34 of 61 passes for 685 yards and 10 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions. He also had 40 carries for 302 yards and eight TDs.

Senior Fullback Aidan Wilson was named to the First Team Offense. He rushed for 1,465 yards on 203 touches, scoring 24 TDs on the ground. He also caught two passes for 22 yards.

Junior Running Back Seth Reavis also was named to the First Team Offense. He sveraged 9.6 yards per carry with 846 yards rushing on 88 carries and eight TDs. He also was the leading rceiver for Salado with a 20.2 yard per catch average. He caught 13 passes for 262 yards and three TDs.

Senior Tight End Gavyn Keyser earned First Team Offense honors. He had six receptions for 157 yards and three TDs.

Junior Tackle Jaxson Leiskau and Senior Center Beau Hill were also named to the All District First Team. They provided blocking for the Eagles’ Slot T offense that had 4,123 yards on the ground and 685 yards in the air.

Junior Outside Linebacker Nolan Miller earned First Team Defense honors. He had 58 tackles, 34 assists, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown)_ and a forced fumble.

Senior Outside Linebacker Nic Bates was also named to the First Team Defense. He made 49 tackles, 34 assists, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Junior Defensive End Cavahn Wilson was named to the First Team Defense. He made 31 tackles, 18 assists and three fumble recoveries, two of which he returned for TDs.

Senior Safety Josh Huckabee earned First Team Defense honors. He had 60 tackles, 27 assisted tackles, a fumble recovery, an interception and three forced fumbles.

Senior Defensive Tackle Blake Volk was also named First Team Defense. Volk had 13 tackles, nine assists, a sack and three fumble recoveries

Named to the Second Team Offense were Junior Running Back Adam Benavides, Senior Guard Ethan Bagley, Senior Guard Waylon Padleski and Sophomore Kicker Daniel Chtay.

Named to the Second Team Defense were Senior Inside Lineback Braydon Sumners, Junior Defensive Tackle Levi Thomas, Junior

Safety Drew Bird, Junior Isaac Pettigrew and Junior Cornerback Darius Wilson.

Earning Honorable Mention on the Offense were Junior Tackle Dray McLane, Junior Tight End Ryland Woods and Sophomore Running Back Kase Maedgen.

Honorable Mention Defense went to Senior Safety Jake Windham and Junior Deffensive Tackle Dillon Combs.

The Texas High School Coaches Association released its Academic All-state Team: Hutton Haire and Waylon Padleski were named to the Second Team. Beau Hill, Aidan Weathers, Aidan Wilson and Ethan Bagley.