Salado High School Commencement set May 27: Top graduates named

Commencement ceremony for the 2022 Graduating Class of Salado High School will be 7 p.m. May 27 at the Mayborn Campus Center on the University of Mary Hardin Baylor Campus.

Valedictorian Aubrey Watkins

Aubrey Watkins is the 2022 Valedictorian of Salado High School. She will graduate with a GPA of 112.26363. She is the daughter of David Watkins and Constance Cleaves and Jennifer and Michael Raine.

Her grandparents are Joe and Patti Kohl of Pflugerville and Lewis and Sharon Watkins of Pflugerville.

Her siblings are Adelyn Watkins, a ninth grader, Blake Watkins, a sixth grader, Nathan Cleaves, a junior, Nicholas Cleaves, a seventh grader and Aspen Raines, age 22.

Aubrey has attended Salado schools since the third grade.

During her high school career, she was enrolled in honors courses including English 1 and 2, Algebra 1 and 2, Geometry, Pre-Calculus, Chemistry, Physics, Anatomy and Physiology, Geography, Health Science, Spanish 1, 2 and 3, Computer Science and UIL 1, 2, 3, 4.

She also took Advanced Placement college level courses, to include AP Calculus, AP Statistics, AP US History, AP Government, AP Economics, AP Spanish Language, AP World History, AP Language Arts, AP Literature and Composition and UT OnRamps Chemistry.

Aubrey was active in UIL Mathematics and Calculator, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta and varsity tennis. She was also a National Merit Finalist.

She will attend the W.A. Franke Honors College at the University of Arizona where she will study Applied Mathematics. She plans on attending medical school to become a doctor.

She plans on pursuing an internship while at college as well as being active in a math club and volunteer work.

She volunteered her time for the Teen Court in Williamson County and also worked as a barista at Longbow Coffee Co. in Salado.

Attending school in Salado instilled in her “hard work, determination and self-discipline,” she said.

Mr. Cabaniss is her favorite teacher. “He has taught me so much. I’ve had him for seven classes during my time at Salado. I also enjoyed Mrs. Bagley’s class because I never knew what to expect when walking into her classroom. I also appreciate everything Mr. Osborne did for UIL. Coach Mann was my tennis coach for my first three years in high school and he was a great coach who taught me a lot.”

Aubrey will participate this summer in a Spanish Immersion Program in Spain in July before heading to college this fall.

Salutatorian Ashlyn Fossett

Ashlyn Kathryn Fossett is the 2022 Salado High School Salutatorian. She will graduate with a GPA of 111.56724.

She is the daughter of Nikki and Jason Fossett and granddaughter of Gary and Kathy Fossett of Clifton and Paul and Sharyn Nourse of Hewitt.

She has an older brother, Quinton Fossett, who is in graduate school.

Ashlyn attended Salado school for four years.

She was active in athletics and UIL academics during her years in Salado. She played freshman volleyball and JV tennis her freshman year and varsity tennis her sophomore-senior years. She was a member of Mu Alpha Theta and the National Honor Society. She competed in Texas Math and Science Coaches Association events where she was second in the state meet in calculator applications. In UIL competition, she was a two-time calculator applications state qualifier, where she placed sixth overall and second as a team. She was the district and regional UIL calculator applications champion both as an individual and as a team member. She is also a National Merit Commended Scholar.

She enrolled in Honors Courses throughout her high school career, including English I and II, Algebra, Geometry, Pre-Calculus, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Anatomy, World Geography, World History, Spanish I, II, and III

She took the following Temple College Dual Credit Courses: Composition I and II, British Literature I and II, US History I and II, Macroeconomics, Federal Government; UT OnRamps College Algebra II; AP Calculus AB.

She will study elementary education at Abilene Christian University. She wants to become an elementary school teacher.

“Small class sizes at Salado High School allowed me to make personal connections with both my teachers and fellow classmates,” she says. “This has instilled in me not only a sense of compassion, but also one of community that I hope to achieve in my own classroom someday.”

Mr. Cabaniss is her favorite teacher. “I had Mr. Cabaniss all four years of high school, in UIL Academics, as well as in pre-calculus and calculus junior and senior year,” she said. “Mr. Cabaniss’ dedication and personal interest towards each of his student’s successes led him to have an enormously positive impact on my education and life. He is an amazing teacher who flawlessly balances an atmosphere of both hard work and humor in the classroom.”

She will travel with her family before starting school in the fall.

