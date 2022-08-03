Salado Middle School supplies list

Below are the school supplies lists for Salado Middle School.
6th Grade
1 Vertical expanding accordion folder (7 pockets)
1 pencil bag
1 pkg #2 pencils
1 pkg mechanical pencils
1 handheld pencil sharpener
1 pkg colored pencils
2 bottles of glue
2 pkgs WIDE ruled notebook paper
4 composition books
1 pkg RED pens
1 pkg YELLOW highlighters
1 pair scissors
2 sharpie pens
1 set of earbuds (with case)
Last names beginning with:
A-M 2 rolls of paper towels
N-Z 2 boxes of Kleenex
If you are not sure whether your student is in this class, please wait until the first week and then you can purchase the following if needed.
FINANCIAL MATH:
1 composition notebook
Red pens
Pencils
6th Grade HONORS MATH:
Pencils
Red pens
Graph paper
Dry erase marker set black/red
Dry board eraser
If you are not sure whether your student is in this class, please wait until the first week and then you can purchase the following if needed.
ART:
Spiral bound multi- media book (Heavy weight paper/70pg)
1 pkg white pencil top erasers
1 Bottle of Aleene’s tacky glue OR Elmers
BOYS 1 Pkg gallon Ziploc baggies
GIRLS 1 Pkg quart Ziploc baggies
Choir:
1-inch black binder
Earbuds or headphones
Pencils
7th Grade
1” Binder
1 pencil bag
1 pkg #2 pencils
1 pkg colored pencils
2 bottles of glue
2 pks WIDE ruled notebook paper
3 composition notebooks/wide ruled
1 spiral notebook/70 pgs
2 BLUE pens
2 RED pens
1 pkg of highlighters
1 pair of scissors
1 set of earbuds (with case)
Last names beginning with:
A-M 2 rolls of paper towels
N-Z 2 boxes of Kleenex
**TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator
8th Grade
1 pencil bag
1 pkg pencils
1 pkg colored pencils
2 Lg bottles of glue
2 pkgs WIDE ruled notebook paper
3 composition notebooks/wide ruled
10 BLUE pens
5 RED pens
10 BLACK pens
1 pkg of highlighters
1 pair of scissors
1 pkg of index cards
1 Homework folder (your choice)
1 set of earbuds (with case)
Last names beginning with:
A-M 2 rolls of paper towels
N-Z 2 boxes of Kleenex
**TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator
is OPTIONAL but RECOMMENDED
Students in Pre-Athletics and Athletics classes will need to purchase athletic clothes from :
JUST SAY IT in Salado! 254-947-0997