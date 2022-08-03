Salado Middle School supplies list

Below are the school supplies lists for Salado Middle School.

6th Grade

1 Vertical expanding accordion folder (7 pockets)

1 pencil bag

1 pkg #2 pencils

1 pkg mechanical pencils

1 handheld pencil sharpener

1 pkg colored pencils

2 bottles of glue

2 pkgs WIDE ruled notebook paper

4 composition books

1 pkg RED pens

1 pkg YELLOW highlighters

1 pair scissors

2 sharpie pens

1 set of earbuds (with case)

Last names beginning with:

A-M 2 rolls of paper towels

N-Z 2 boxes of Kleenex

If you are not sure whether your student is in this class, please wait until the first week and then you can purchase the following if needed.

FINANCIAL MATH:

1 composition notebook

Red pens

Pencils

6th Grade HONORS MATH:

Pencils

Red pens

Graph paper

Dry erase marker set black/red

Dry board eraser

If you are not sure whether your student is in this class, please wait until the first week and then you can purchase the following if needed.

ART:

Spiral bound multi- media book (Heavy weight paper/70pg)

1 pkg white pencil top erasers

1 Bottle of Aleene’s tacky glue OR Elmers

BOYS 1 Pkg gallon Ziploc baggies

GIRLS 1 Pkg quart Ziploc baggies

Choir:

1-inch black binder

Earbuds or headphones

Pencils

7th Grade

1” Binder

1 pencil bag

1 pkg #2 pencils

1 pkg colored pencils

2 bottles of glue

2 pks WIDE ruled notebook paper

3 composition notebooks/wide ruled

1 spiral notebook/70 pgs

2 BLUE pens

2 RED pens

1 pkg of highlighters

1 pair of scissors

1 set of earbuds (with case)

Last names beginning with:

A-M 2 rolls of paper towels

N-Z 2 boxes of Kleenex

**TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator

8th Grade

1 pencil bag

1 pkg pencils

1 pkg colored pencils

2 Lg bottles of glue

2 pkgs WIDE ruled notebook paper

3 composition notebooks/wide ruled

10 BLUE pens

5 RED pens

10 BLACK pens

1 pkg of highlighters

1 pair of scissors

1 pkg of index cards

1 Homework folder (your choice)

1 set of earbuds (with case)

Last names beginning with:

A-M 2 rolls of paper towels

N-Z 2 boxes of Kleenex

**TI-84 Plus CE Graphing Calculator

is OPTIONAL but RECOMMENDED

Students in Pre-Athletics and Athletics classes will need to purchase athletic clothes from :

JUST SAY IT in Salado! 254-947-0997