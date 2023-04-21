Salado Village Voice

Producers of the Amazon documentary series, The Story of Art in America, filmed in Salado April 18-19 as part of their third season, which is focused on cities around the state of Texas.

Salado’s featured artists for the segment on small towns in Texas are Gail Allard of Salado Glassworks, Larry Prellop with the Prellop Gallery, Kay Griffith at Griffith Fine Art Gallery, and Helen Alexander, who showcases her art at Uniquely Salado. They will also cover the history of art in Salado with Historical Society president, Bill Kinnison, and feature public art, including the Salado Sculpture Garden.

“Art is a major and durable factor to convince travelers to choose a U.S. destination, at a time when leisure travelers are looking for authenticity and genuine connections with communities,” said Pierre Gervois CEO, Legit Productions, and Executive Producer of The Story of Art in America. “Showcasing Art offerings is more important than ever to differentiate a city or a county.”

(Photo by Tim Fleischer) The Story of Art in America production crew are shown above with some of the artists from Salado that will be featured in a season three episode of the docuseries.

The Story of Art in America explores “America’s arts and culture scene and show the extraordinary vitality and diversity of the arts in small and medium-sized cities, in all artistic fields. The Story of Art will explore how art is, and has always been, an essential part of American society’s social fabric, and encourage everyone to travel and (re)discover the featured cities,” according to the docuseries creator and director Christelle Bois.

“Having this kind of far-reaching visibility is an amazing opportunity to showcase Salado’s thriving art community that continually brings visitors to town,” Village Administrator Don Ferguson said. “We are excited about this partnership and what it means to our Village, its residents and our local businesses.”

Filming of this season of The Story of Art in America will also feature stories from Canyon, Dallas, Texarkana, Corsicana, Georgetown, Odessa, and Alpine. Seasons one and two are available on Amazon Prime.

The third season will begin broadcasting in early 2024.