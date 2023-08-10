Salado Village Voice

Salado Water Supply Corporation has issued a temporary moratorium on any new or amended water service agreements and developments.

In the Motarorium, SWSC cites the 1.5 million gallons per day of production capacity that it owns in the Kempner Water Supply Corporation (KWSC) on Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir, which represents about 33% of the total available water supply for SWSC.

KWSC has notified its retail and wholesale customers, including SWSC of an impending loss of production due to low water levels in Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir (currently at 605.61 mean water level or 61.9% full).

KWSC went into Stage 4 of its Emergency Drought Plan on July 24. During Stage IV restrictions, non-essential uses of water are prohibited. KWSC is trying to achieve a 30% reduction so that it can shut down the plant during the day to install the intake that will be lower in the lake. During Stage IV restriction, KWSC customers can only water outside with a can or bucket only during morning hours.

SWSC is in Stage 3 of its Drought Contingency Plan, allowing outside watering one day a week in the early morning or evening hours. Odd number addresses can water on Tuesdays and even number addresses can water on Wednesdays. No outside water should be done between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The SWSC board of directors voted at the July 27 meeting to issue a Temporary Moratorium on the execution of new water service agreements with proposed subdivision or other non-standard service.

SWSC will continue to connect new customers in existing subdivisions for which an executed non-standard service agreement is in effect as of this date and will continue to connect individual lot owners who request standard service outside of a subdivision or development.