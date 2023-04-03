Salado Village Voice

Salado Youth Baseball Association held opening day ceremonies followed by a day full of baseball and softball games to kick off the new season.

In all, 17 games involving Salado teams were played.

The games were held at the Field of Dreams, which is managed by the Salado Youth Association

“At Salado Youth Association, we strive to enhance our youth sports programs to provide the community with opportunities that promote skill development, sportsmanship, and positive self-growth,” according to Scott Bates, a member of the SYA Fundraising Committee. “While we’ve made great strides in our efforts to provide the children of Salado a fun and safe environment to play sports, we still have a lot to accomplish. With the continued population growth, we look to the near future and the need to expand our amenities.”

If you would like to contribute to the SYA, contact Bates at 254-718-3710 or Jared CRuddas at 254-289-2419 or SYA PResident Jessica Razo at SaladoPresident@yahoo.com

The Salado Youth Baseball Association is a 100% non profit program and exclusively serves the children of Salado and surrounding communities.

“We 100% rely on donations and registration fees to operate our program yearly,” said Salado Youth Baseball Association Treasurer Jarrad Williams. Williams added that the Salado Youth Baseball Association has set a goal to “add an additional baseball field to the complex, something huge that that has not been done in the past. We have partnered with the Salado Soccer Association who wants to add much needed lighting structures to the soccer fields.”

Salado Youth Soccer Association and Salado Youth Baseball & Softball Association collectively serve over 800 children yearly.