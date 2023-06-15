Salado Village Voice

By Michael Novotny
Salado ISD Superintendent
Congratulations to the following Salado High School students for earning their Phlebotomy Certification this year.
Kallin Brantley
Robert Joiner
Emma McKee
Ryan Novotny
Kylie Posvar
Brian Sablotne
Ayden Shannon
Angel Van De Plan
Congratulations also to Lily Malone and Eduardo Ochoa for earning their certificate of completion for the Pharmacy Tech program. They are now eligible to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board exam this month.
Thank you to our Salado High School health science teacher Tina Vargas for the outstanding job she does teaching our students!