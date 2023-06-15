Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

You are here: Home / News / School / SHS students study phlebotomy, pharmacy tech

SHS students study phlebotomy, pharmacy tech

by

By Michael Novotny

Salado ISD Superintendent

Congratulations to the following Salado High School students for earning their Phlebotomy Certification this year.

Kallin Brantley

Robert Joiner

Emma McKee

Ryan Novotny

Kylie Posvar

Brian Sablotne

Ayden Shannon

Angel Van De Plan

Congratulations also to Lily Malone and Eduardo Ochoa for earning their certificate of completion for the Pharmacy Tech program.  They are now eligible to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board exam this month.

Thank you to our Salado High School health science teacher Tina Vargas for the outstanding job she does teaching our students!

Kallin Brantly Certified Phlebotomist
Robert Joiner Certified Phlebotomist
Emma McKee Certified Phlebotomist
Ryan Novotny Certified Phlebotomist
Kylie Posvar Certified Phlebotomist
Brian Sablotne Certified Phlebotomist
Ayden Shannon Certified Phlebotomist
Angel Van de Plas Certified Phlebotomist
Lily Malone and Eduardo Ochoa completed 300 hours of curriculum in the Pharmacy Tech program. They will test for their certification on June 20.

Related posts:

Every vote countsMay 10, 2023
2023 School trustee candidates on vouchers, growth, facilities, bondApril 26, 2023
SISD candidates address school safety, preparedness, support of staff, administrationApril 26, 2023
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin