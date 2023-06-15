Salado Village Voice

By Michael Novotny

Salado ISD Superintendent

Congratulations to the following Salado High School students for earning their Phlebotomy Certification this year.

Kallin Brantley

Robert Joiner

Emma McKee

Ryan Novotny

Kylie Posvar

Brian Sablotne

Ayden Shannon

Angel Van De Plan

Congratulations also to Lily Malone and Eduardo Ochoa for earning their certificate of completion for the Pharmacy Tech program. They are now eligible to take the Pharmacy Technician Certification Board exam this month.

Thank you to our Salado High School health science teacher Tina Vargas for the outstanding job she does teaching our students!

