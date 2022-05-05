SISD full term candidates on teacher pay, support

Five candidates have filed for two full three year terms on the Salado Independent School District Board of Trustees: Jim Reed, Sam Dowdy, Jr., Rick Marruffo, Amy McLane and Marlon Reed.

As a manner of introducing them to our readers, we asked the following questions. Their answers are below, in order of appearance on the Ballot for May 7 election.

Question 1: Question 1: In March, Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Education Agency to create a Teacher Vacancy Task Force to address ongoing staffing concerns. What can Salado ISD do to recruit and retain quality teachers when there is a looming shortage? (150 Words)

Question 2: Do you think the Salado ISD Board of Trustees adequately supports classroom teachers in the district? What does that support look like? (150 words)

Question 3: Does Salado ISD pay teachers and support staff (aides, paraprofessionals) too little, too much or an appropriate amount? (150 words)

Question 4: Do you think classroom teachers in Salado ISD have access to appropriate technology and training to do their jobs? (150 words)

Question 5: Do you think administration supports teaching staff in our district? What does that support look like? (150 words)

Jim Reed

Question 1: Let me start by saying that we should continue doing what we are doing since it appears to be working! Over the past ten years, our teacher turnover rate has been lower than the states rate. This year we may experience some retirements of our long-tenured teachers which may raise our turnover rate but that is part of a cycle which fluctuates.

My discussions with teachers tells me that the best way to recruit and retain teachers is to select wisely, treat kindly and demand accountability. Our district has had a reputation as being a great place to work. A part of this reputation is how our community supports and treats our teachers. We need to make certain this reputation remains intact at all cost.

Question 2: Support can be defined in several different ways. If you define support by good salaries and benefits, then the Board of Trustees clearly supports classroom teachers. If you define support as standing up for and protecting teachers then the board has done that through incredibly difficult times over the past few years. What can be done better is to work towards the reinstatement of the extra planning periods that were in place in the past. Additionally, the Board can support other community organizations such as the Salado Education Foundation and other community service organizations that support our teachers and schools.

Question 3: I don’t think we can ever pay our teachers and staff what they deserve. That being said, there is a practical limit as to what we can afford to pay. Our district ranks number one in teacher pay as compared to our ten peer districts. Additionally teacher and staff pay make up over 85% of the districts annual budget. This means that we are doing a great job and that we must continue to stay vigilant to stay on top.

Question 4: In my interviews with campus staff and teachers, I have not heard of any shortfalls in the area of technology and training. During my previous time serving on the Board of Trustees, we would meet with groups of teachers to ask about training and technology needs of each campus. If re-elected I would like to ensure that open communication processes exist to ensure our teachers have the training and technology they need.

Question 5: Our school administrators are the biggest advocates we have for our teaching staff.

They have worked tirelessly on their behalf to mitigate difficult political agendas, differing public health mandates and conflicting mandates. During this time they worked to find new protocols, new technologies and new teaching methods to ensure teachers were able to reach and students were able to learn.

Our school administrators have worked tirelessly to ensure teachers have an environment that allows them to do their jobs. They advocate for higher pay and better benefits during the budget process. They attend and support an almost endless number of student activities.

I believe our administrators have done an amazing job.

Sam Dowdy, Jr.

Question 1: I would work closely with staff and school board members to create a plan that works well for Salado ISD. I can tell you that staffing concerns are everywhere, not just in the schools. We need to discuss staff salary and look at how we can accommodate for the rising inflation.

Question 2: I haven’t heard from many teachers in the district, but I am prepared to make myself available and listen. I have heard from the parents, most of them share frustration because they feel ignored. My concern is that we have administration staff to respond to parents concerns and it doesn’t seem to be a priority.

Question 3: Again, with inflation and employee shortages everywhere, it’s time to reevaluate pay across the board.

Question 4: I will learn more once on the school board. I have heard from parents on this subject. They tell me that they do not have access to their children’s chrome books and the lesson plans available to their child, depending on grade level. I have also personally seen questions on a program called Prodigy Math, which is a Canada based company, that clearly is being used to indoctrinate our children to create questions around gender neutrality and cause confusion. I support every students and parents right to their own ideas, but ideas shouldn’t be forced through our education system onto every student. Especially if it challenges the values of the parents and students.

Question 5: I think it’s important to listen and communicate with the teach staff. It’s good to have regular check ins with the teaching staff and create opportunities for them to communicate what the students need and provide support to the teachers so they can do their jobs well.

Rick Marruffo

Question 1: As with most job motivational questions, the solution I hear most is more pay. After comparing this year’s average salaries, Salado is pretty comparable to many of the nearby rural districts. I believe Salado ISD has several incentives they offer, and other ways of recruiting and retaining teachers in the form of retention bonuses that outshine other districts, allowing early entry for teaching staff of their children into the pre3 and pre4 system, just to name a few.

Question 2: I do believe that the Salado ISD Board adequately supports teachers in the district. This district just voted on a retention bonus that is a lot higher than they have been paying them. In addition, the annual bonuses are higher than any nearby district that I can find that has a similar program. In addition to the bonus, the district will issue additional bonus money to offset the taxes that would have been taken out of the bonus money, making this a true bonus amount.

Question 3: In light of the current economic climate, inflation, and overall cost of everything increasing, pay seems to be the unanimous answer when asking teachers about retention. In fact, not only are salaries competitive here in the ISD, but we are also above the state average for teacher salaries. That is impressive for a mostly rural district. That doesn’t mean I am against looking at pay increases. But what it would mean is looking hard into our budget to determine if all of the district funds are being spent wisely, and if there are any areas that can be reduced. In my eyes, students are my number one priority. That being said, Teachers are on the front lines taking care of our students. So it is up to all of us to make sure that the teachers are taken care of in return, so that they can give their best when teaching and molding our future leaders.

Question 4: This question is unique in that technology is always changing and improving. A perfect example is to ask a person how many phone upgrades have they purchased in the last 8 years. This is a great challenge because the scope of technology and sheer numbers are huge. So keeping up requires planning and staying ahead if possible. I think the access to appropriate technology is there. I think where this question needs to be looking is at the facilities. The middle school is new, and after taking a tour, I think it is well ahead of what is needed as far as technology goes, in my opinion. I believe the high school is at the point where improvements must be made soon in order to keep up with today’s technology demands. Last but certainly not least, I think that we are behind at TAE, and are in serious need of improvements soon in order to keep up with present day demands.

Question 5: I have not heard either way whether or not the administration supports the teachers. I believe that the administration should support the teachers. But this is very important in light of the looming shortage of teachers in the state of Texas. Therefore I would continue to look into this very closely, and if administrative changes were necessary, I would definitely consider supporting that.

Amy McLane

Question 1: Teacher shortage is a massive problem not only for our state, but also all across our country. For being one of the most important jobs in Texas, it comes with low pay and little glitz. Salado ISD is working hard to keep and recruit new teachers to the district. During the April school board meeting, the board approved a raise and a retention bonus for the upcoming school year. Using salary averages of districts of our same size, each salary was increased by 3%. In addition, all employees currently employed at SISD will receive a $1,000 retention payment. Higher salaries and bonus money are a start, but teaching is a job that comes from the heart. We also have to support our teachers in the classroom by providing educational materials, updating technology, listening to issues that arise, helping out when needed and much more. The teacher team meetings, principals and assistant principals on each campus and the superintendent and assistant superintendent all act as avenues for support. Teachers are our lifeline in this district.

Question 2: Yes, I believe the school board does support the classroom teachers at SISD. The raise and bonus are a start. Earlier in January and February, our district had to close for six days due to bad weather and a local Covid outbreak. We lost six days of instruction time. Two resolutions were passed to make changes to our school calendar, using staff work days and early release days. With the changes, all SISD employees were still paid for the six days we were closed. Support means more than dollar signs though. Listening, knowing what is happening and staying informed are all important. I want the teachers to know they are heard and supported at SISD.

Question 3: The pay will never be enough for a teacher or support staff. The teachers did receive a raise and retention bonus this year, which is a start. By helping in those ways, in addition to working to find ways to pay for school closing days and such, I feel SISD does a good job working with what we have. I would love to pay the teachers more and I’m sure each teacher would love that too!

Question 4: Technology is an ongoing issue because it is constantly changing. Once you get a setup all ready to go, approved, paid for, up and running, then it’s out of date. We can always do more in the technology area. Wifi seems to be a problem at times on our campuses, but the district has staff members who work on it daily. Our teachers do attend staff training throughout the year, with many of these training hours taking place during their own time. The elementary teachers have been participating in the Texas Reading Academy, a program required by the state to help improve reading skills in the classroom. This 60-hour plus program is intense and requires the teacher to complete the class outside of the school day. Our elementary teachers are doing an outstanding job working on this program and we should be proud of their efforts.

Question 5: Yes, I do feel like the administration supports the teaching staff in our district. This support comes from all the levels, from team teachers to assistant principals an principals to the assistant superintendent and superintendent. Support comes in listening, responding, action and backing up the staff. Being an educator today is one of the toughest jobs in America and the teachers need to know they can count on the administration to support them along the way. Dr. Aycock and Dr. Novotny communicate daily with our teaching staff to make sure they have what they need. Support is key to having a successful district.

Marlon Reed

Question 1: By doing what the school board just did, raise teachers’ pay. Now we need to improve benefits and promote a healthy, safe work environment where teachers can teach.

Question 2: No. Too often I have heard teachers say their concerns fall on deaf ears. It should look like servant leadership. The School Board should be working hard to provide the necessary training and materials the teachers need to teach.

Question 3: The paraprofessionals and substitutes are not paid adequately, and it needs to be addressed. We are competing with neighboring school districts that pay more for these services. If we aren’t paying the paraprofessionals and substitutes adequately, then our full-time teachers aren’t able to do their job to the fullest, nor are they able to take days off and give attention to their students, as they should be able to.

Question 4: They have access to technology. We have to make sure that the technology we use aligns with our values and goals here in Salado. Technology can be both a blessing and a curse. It’s great when it works alongside, as an additional resource for the lessons being taught by the teacher, but the content is not always capable of being monitored, which can lead to additional issues.

Question 5: I don’t believe they are all being supported to the fullest. Talking to some of the teachers I know, several feel that if they speak up, they will be targeted or outcasted, while other teachers are allowed to express as much mean-spirited rhetoric as they want. All teachers should be allowed to speak without fear of retribution. I think the administration needs to support open dialogue amongst the staff and facilitate a productive work environment.