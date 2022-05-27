Sue Taylor Vest

October 12, 1935

May 20, 2022

The earth lost a vivacious, intelligent, enthusiastic woman on May 20, 2022, in the form of Sue Taylor Vest.

She attended Baylor University, Waco, graduated from North Texas University with a Bachelor’s Degree in speech therapy and graduated from Sam Houston University with Master’s degree as an Education diagnostician. After several years in the school system in Humble, Texas, she accepted a job with DOD, moving with her young son to the country of Panama. This moved allowed an opportunity for growth in career, a beautiful place to live, and live-in child care. Twenty years in Panama was a major high-light of her life, where she could indulge her talent as an actress in local theatre, paint beautiful landscapes, and entertain her friends and family from both Texas and Panama, and achieve training in her chosen career beyond what was available elsewhere.

Sue loved her dogs, Chihuahuas, Poodles and Yorkie’s, beautiful clothes, and jewelry, shopping, dancing and good food. She was an excellent cook and hostess.

She moved to Salado in 2007 to help her friend, Barbara waters, whose husband, Richard had been in an accident. Her training as a speech Therapist helped his condition.

In Salado she started attending St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church and wanted to be confirmed. Bishop Payne gave his approval for Tyler Fletcher to conduct the confirmation class, which became and ever growing and more popular weekly dinner party in Tyler’s library.

She is survived by her son, Rondy, his wife Mirna, their sons Rondy and James. Brother and sister in law, Ross and Beverly Taylor, their children and grandchildren, and friend Barbara Waters.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday May 28, 2022 in Moody, TX cemetery. Attendant Celebrant is Rev. Dr. Lynn Osgood .