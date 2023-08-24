Salado Village Voice

Salado Volunteer Fire Department responded to two early morning accidents in two different areas today (Thurs., Aug. 24).

The first accident happened on the bridge over Salado Creek on FM 2843 (Florence Rd.) and involved a fatality and no other injuries requiring transportation. A 17-year-old Florence ISD student who is also a former Salado ISD student was killed in the accident on FM 2843. He was driving a 2014 Nissan 370. He was passing a 2014 Nissan 370 in a no passing zone and ended up colliding with a 2013 Freightliner semi. This accident was called in at 7:23 a.m. Aug. 24. First responders remained on the scene until 10:54 a.m. to conduct traffic safety while DPS troopers conducted an investigation.

While Salado VFD Chief Jim Franz was at the fire station to go to the accident on FM 2843, he heard a crash in front of Salado High School on FM 2484. He called in the accident at 8:09 a.m. Aug. 24. That accident involved a small pickup truck and a passenger car that turned right onto FM 2484 in front of the truck traveling east. Two people were transported to Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-life threatening injuries. Airbags were deployed on both vehicles involved in the accident.