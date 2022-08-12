Terry Dean Crawford

December 22, 1950

August 9, 2022

Terry Dean Crawford, age 71, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 after a long and valiant struggle with several chronic health conditions.

Terry was born in Crystal City, Texas to Robert S. and Betty E. (Zimmerman) Crawford December 22, 1950. He was a fifth generation Texan who could trace his ancestry directly to the Battle of San Jacinto.

After graduating from Uvalde High School in 1969, Terry went on to attend Baylor University before returning to South Texas.

Crawford became an avid repeat participant in the Salado Legends production at Tablerock.

Crawford is survived by his eldest daughter, Amanda and her husband, Mark Beebe; youngest daughter, Megan; only son, Robert and granddaughter (Robert’s daughter), Luna.

Terry is also survived by his twin brother, Larry and sister, Betty Ann Mathis, along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends from 9 am to 11 am on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Gateway Funerals and Cremations in Dallas, Texas immediately before an 11am celebration of life service.

Terry will be buried at noon on Saturday, August 13, 2022 after a short graveside remembrance at Salado Cemetery in historic Salado, Texas.

