Thomas Arnold Elementary School Supplies

School supplies for Thomas Arnold Elementary School

PRE K 3 year olds

1 backpack, regular size/no roller

1 Crayola brand water colors 24 ct

GIRLS: 1 Playdough 4 pk

BOYS: 1 Crayola brand markers 10 ct

Pre K 4 year olds

1 Crayola brand markers 10ct

1 Crayola brand crayons 24ct

1 bottle Elmer’s glue, white 4oz

6 glue sticks

1 red/blue quarter fold nap mat

1 backpack, regular size/no roller backpack

(big enough for 9×11 folder)

1 Playdough 4 pk

1 set of water colors (8 count colors)

1 pkg cotton balls

1 box Kleenex

1 pkg paper plates (9 inch white uncoated)

Kindergarten

1 pair Fiskar rounded blade scissors

2 bottles 4oz Elmer’s glue (white only)

24 glue sticks

6 boxes Crayola crayons classic colors {24ct)

2 pink pearl erasers

1 pair of basic kid’s plug in headphones (no earbuds) 1 box Crayola brand broad point markers

classic colors (10ct)

1 box Crayola brand fine point (skinny) classic

colors markers (8ct)

1 Crayola brand assorted color washable

watercolor paint set (Set) 1 box Crayola brand colored pencils {12ct)

1 plastic school box (8 1/4” x 5” size)

4 black dry erase fine point (skinny) markers Girls-1 soft pk baby wipes & 1 box Kleenex tissues Boys-1 canister Clorox wipes & 1 paper towel roll

(Crayola products only please – no Rose Art brand)

1st Grade

24 Ticonderoga brand #2 pencils (no jumbo)

2 boxes Crayola brand 12 ct colored pencils

1 pk pink pearl erasers

2 bottle Elmer’s glue 4oz

4 boxes 24 ct Crayola crayons classic colors

1 set of water colors*

1 pair of scissors*

1 plastic school box* (no larger than 9×6)

4 composition wide ruled notebooks* NO SPIRALS 1 box Kleenex

2 box Crayola brand markers 10 ct classic colors 1 backpack regular size (no rollers please)

4 glue sticks

4 black dry erase markers

Please label only those items with the asterisk(*) with your child’s name

Crayola products only please – no Rose Art brand 1 pair of headphones for chromebook (no ear buds)

2nd Grade

4 boxes of Crayola crayons (24 ct)

24 Ticonderoga brand #2 pencils (presharpened ) 1 pair Fiskar scissors

2 8oz Elmer’s glue (white only)

24 glue sticks (prefer purple or white)

4 black dry erase markers

1 pk pink pearl erasers

1 pair of headphones for chromebook (no ear buds) 1 pk Crayola thick markers

1 box Kleenex

1 set of water colors

1 pkg Crayola markers (thin size)

1 red, 1 blue plastic folder

(w/pockets and brads)

2 3-ring pencil bags with metal rings

Girls – 1 Clorox wipes & 1 quart sz Ziploc baggies Boys – 1 gal. sz Ziploc baggie & 1 pk highlighters

multi-color 4 pk 1 folder of choice w/pockets (no glitter please)

5 composition notebook 70 pg/wide ruled

(no glitter please)

3rd Grade

2 dz. pre-sharpened Ticonderoga pencils

1 pkg Pencil top erasers 12 count

2 pkg of Pink Pearl erasers

5 Composition notebooks – hard cover

2 boxes Crayola Brand Crayons 24 count

2 pkg Crayola Brand colored pencils 24 count

1 pkg Crayola Brand Markers 10 count

1 pkg highlighters 4 count

1 pkg Expo markers 4 count

12 Elmer’s glue sticks

1 hard cover 1 inch Binder

2 Folders with holes and pockets (no brads)

1 pair of 7” scissors

1 pencil pouch that zips

1 pkg of notebook paper

1 pair of Ear Bud {label w/child’s name)

2 boxes Kleenex

Boys – 1 box gallon size baggies

Girls – 1 box sandwich size baggies

4th Grade

3 pk Ticonderoga brand #2 pencils

2 pk Pencil top erasers

2 pk Colored pencils

14 glue sticks

1 pair pointed scissors

2 highlighters any color

1 large pkg Expo markers any size

3 pk wide ruled notebook paper

1 3-ring pencil bag

5 Composition notebook

(wide ruled, no spirals, black & white)

1 pk (5 pack) Dividers (3-ring, poly, w/pockets)

2 poly folders w/pockets and brads

2 box Kleenex

1 Binder 1.5” w/clear pockets

1 pk disinfecting wipes

1 Binder 2” w/clear pockets

1 pair of headphones for chromebook (no ear buds)

5th Grade

24 Glue Sticks

1 glue bottle

48 Ticonderoga Pencils

2 boxes Crayola Crayons 24 count

2 pkg colored map pencils – 24 count

1 Large pencil bag with 3 metal rings for binder

1 3”Binder clear view outside pocket, any color

1 pair scissors

5 100 PAGE Composition notebooks wide ruled

3 Plastic folder w/pockets & brads {blue, yellow, green) 2 packages ruled index note cards

1 pkg Dividers 3 ring, plastic, 5 TAB W/Pockets

(no paper style dividers please)

2 boxes Kleenex

1 box Gallon Baggies

1 box Sandwich Baggies

$5 (for AVID planner, 2 Poly Pockets, 1 pair ear buds for school use)

1 chromebook compatible mouse, optional