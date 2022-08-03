Thomas Arnold Elementary School Supplies

School supplies for Thomas Arnold Elementary School
PRE K 3 year olds
1 backpack, regular size/no roller
1 Crayola brand water colors 24 ct
GIRLS: 1 Playdough 4 pk
BOYS: 1 Crayola brand markers 10 ct
Pre K 4 year olds
1 Crayola brand markers 10ct
1 Crayola brand crayons 24ct
1 bottle Elmer’s glue, white 4oz
6 glue sticks
1 red/blue quarter fold nap mat
1 backpack, regular size/no roller backpack
(big enough for 9×11 folder)
1 Playdough 4 pk
1 set of water colors (8 count colors)
1 pkg cotton balls
1 box Kleenex
1 pkg paper plates (9 inch white uncoated)
Kindergarten
1 pair Fiskar rounded blade scissors
2 bottles 4oz Elmer’s glue (white only)
24 glue sticks
6 boxes Crayola crayons classic colors {24ct)
2 pink pearl erasers
1 pair of basic kid’s plug in headphones (no earbuds) 1 box Crayola brand broad point markers
classic colors (10ct)
1 box Crayola brand fine point (skinny) classic
colors markers (8ct)
1 Crayola brand assorted color washable
watercolor paint set (Set) 1 box Crayola brand colored pencils {12ct)
1 plastic school box (8 1/4” x 5” size)
4 black dry erase fine point (skinny) markers Girls-1 soft pk baby wipes & 1 box Kleenex tissues Boys-1 canister Clorox wipes & 1 paper towel roll
(Crayola products only please – no Rose Art brand)
1st Grade
24 Ticonderoga brand #2 pencils (no jumbo)
2 boxes Crayola brand 12 ct colored pencils
1 pk pink pearl erasers
2 bottle Elmer’s glue 4oz
4 boxes 24 ct Crayola crayons classic colors
1 set of water colors*
1 pair of scissors*
1 plastic school box* (no larger than 9×6)
4 composition wide ruled notebooks* NO SPIRALS 1 box Kleenex
2 box Crayola brand markers 10 ct classic colors 1 backpack regular size (no rollers please)
4 glue sticks
4 black dry erase markers
Please label only those items with the asterisk(*) with your child’s name
Crayola products only please – no Rose Art brand 1 pair of headphones for chromebook (no ear buds)
2nd Grade
4 boxes of Crayola crayons (24 ct)
24 Ticonderoga brand #2 pencils (presharpened ) 1 pair Fiskar scissors
2 8oz Elmer’s glue (white only)
24 glue sticks (prefer purple or white)
4 black dry erase markers
1 pk pink pearl erasers
1 pair of headphones for chromebook (no ear buds) 1 pk Crayola thick markers
1 box Kleenex
1 set of water colors
1 pkg Crayola markers (thin size)
1 red, 1 blue plastic folder
(w/pockets and brads)
2 3-ring pencil bags with metal rings
Girls – 1 Clorox wipes & 1 quart sz Ziploc baggies Boys – 1 gal. sz Ziploc baggie & 1 pk highlighters
multi-color 4 pk 1 folder of choice w/pockets (no glitter please)
5 composition notebook 70 pg/wide ruled
(no glitter please)
3rd Grade
2 dz. pre-sharpened Ticonderoga pencils
1 pkg Pencil top erasers 12 count
2 pkg of Pink Pearl erasers
5 Composition notebooks – hard cover
2 boxes Crayola Brand Crayons 24 count
2 pkg Crayola Brand colored pencils 24 count
1 pkg Crayola Brand Markers 10 count
1 pkg highlighters 4 count
1 pkg Expo markers 4 count
12 Elmer’s glue sticks
1 hard cover 1 inch Binder
2 Folders with holes and pockets (no brads)
1 pair of 7” scissors
1 pencil pouch that zips
1 pkg of notebook paper
1 pair of Ear Bud {label w/child’s name)
2 boxes Kleenex
Boys – 1 box gallon size baggies
Girls – 1 box sandwich size baggies
4th Grade
3 pk Ticonderoga brand #2 pencils
2 pk Pencil top erasers
2 pk Colored pencils
14 glue sticks
1 pair pointed scissors
2 highlighters any color
1 large pkg Expo markers any size
3 pk wide ruled notebook paper
1 3-ring pencil bag
5 Composition notebook
(wide ruled, no spirals, black & white)
1 pk (5 pack) Dividers (3-ring, poly, w/pockets)
2 poly folders w/pockets and brads
2 box Kleenex
1 Binder 1.5” w/clear pockets
1 pk disinfecting wipes
1 Binder 2” w/clear pockets
1 pair of headphones for chromebook (no ear buds)
5th Grade
24 Glue Sticks
1 glue bottle
48 Ticonderoga Pencils
2 boxes Crayola Crayons 24 count
2 pkg colored map pencils – 24 count
1 Large pencil bag with 3 metal rings for binder
1 3”Binder clear view outside pocket, any color
1 pair scissors
5 100 PAGE Composition notebooks wide ruled
3 Plastic folder w/pockets & brads {blue, yellow, green) 2 packages ruled index note cards
1 pkg Dividers 3 ring, plastic, 5 TAB W/Pockets
(no paper style dividers please)
2 boxes Kleenex
1 box Gallon Baggies
1 box Sandwich Baggies
$5 (for AVID planner, 2 Poly Pockets, 1 pair ear buds for school use)
1 chromebook compatible mouse, optional