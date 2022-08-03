Salado Village Voice

Established in 1979

Thomas Arnold Elementary School Supplies

School supplies for Thomas Arnold Elementary School

PRE K 3 year olds 

1 backpack, regular size/no roller 

1 Crayola brand water colors 24 ct 

GIRLS: 1 Playdough 4 pk 

BOYS: 1 Crayola brand markers 10 ct 

Pre K 4 year olds 

1 Crayola brand markers 10ct 

1 Crayola brand crayons 24ct 

1 bottle Elmer’s glue, white 4oz 

6 glue sticks 

1 red/blue quarter fold nap mat 

1 backpack, regular size/no roller backpack 

(big enough for 9×11 folder) 

1 Playdough 4 pk 

1 set of water colors (8 count colors) 

1 pkg cotton balls 

1 box Kleenex 

1 pkg paper plates (9 inch white uncoated) 

Kindergarten 

1 pair Fiskar rounded blade scissors 

2 bottles 4oz Elmer’s glue (white only) 

24 glue sticks 

6 boxes Crayola crayons classic colors {24ct) 

2 pink pearl erasers 

1 pair of basic kid’s plug in headphones (no earbuds) 1 box Crayola brand broad point markers 

classic colors (10ct) 

1 box Crayola brand fine point (skinny) classic 

colors markers (8ct) 

1 Crayola brand assorted color washable 

watercolor paint set (Set) 1 box Crayola brand colored pencils {12ct) 

1 plastic school box (8 1/4” x 5” size) 

4 black dry erase fine point (skinny) markers Girls-1 soft pk baby wipes & 1 box Kleenex tissues Boys-1 canister Clorox wipes & 1 paper towel roll

(Crayola products only please – no Rose Art brand)

1st Grade 

24 Ticonderoga brand #2 pencils (no jumbo) 

2 boxes Crayola brand 12 ct colored pencils 

1 pk pink pearl erasers 

2 bottle Elmer’s glue 4oz 

4 boxes 24 ct Crayola crayons classic colors 

1 set of water colors* 

1 pair of scissors* 

1 plastic school box* (no larger than 9×6) 

4 composition wide ruled notebooks* NO SPIRALS 1 box Kleenex 

2 box Crayola brand markers 10 ct classic colors 1 backpack regular size (no rollers please) 

4 glue sticks 

4 black dry erase markers 

Please label only those items with the asterisk(*) with your child’s name 

Crayola products only please – no Rose Art brand 1 pair of headphones for chromebook (no ear buds) 

2nd Grade 

4 boxes of Crayola crayons (24 ct) 

24 Ticonderoga brand #2 pencils (presharpened ) 1 pair Fiskar scissors 

2 8oz Elmer’s glue (white only) 

24 glue sticks (prefer purple or white) 

4 black dry erase markers 

1 pk pink pearl erasers 

1 pair of headphones for chromebook (no ear buds) 1 pk Crayola thick markers 

1 box Kleenex 

1 set of water colors 

1 pkg Crayola markers (thin size) 

1 red, 1 blue plastic folder 

(w/pockets and brads) 

2 3-ring pencil bags with metal rings 

Girls – 1 Clorox wipes & 1 quart sz Ziploc baggies Boys – 1 gal. sz Ziploc baggie & 1 pk highlighters 

multi-color 4 pk 1 folder of choice w/pockets (no glitter please) 

5 composition notebook 70 pg/wide ruled

(no glitter please)

3rd Grade 

2 dz. pre-sharpened Ticonderoga pencils 

1 pkg Pencil top erasers 12 count 

2 pkg of Pink Pearl erasers 

5 Composition notebooks – hard cover 

2 boxes Crayola Brand Crayons 24 count 

2 pkg Crayola Brand colored pencils 24 count 

1 pkg Crayola Brand Markers 10 count 

1 pkg highlighters 4 count 

1 pkg Expo markers 4 count 

12 Elmer’s glue sticks 

1 hard cover 1 inch Binder 

2 Folders with holes and pockets (no brads) 

1 pair of 7” scissors 

1 pencil pouch that zips 

1 pkg of notebook paper 

1 pair of Ear Bud {label w/child’s name) 

2 boxes Kleenex 

Boys – 1 box gallon size baggies 

Girls – 1 box sandwich size baggies 

4th Grade 

3 pk Ticonderoga brand #2 pencils 

2 pk Pencil top erasers 

2 pk Colored pencils 

14 glue sticks 

1 pair pointed scissors 

2 highlighters any color 

1 large pkg Expo markers any size 

3 pk wide ruled notebook paper 

1 3-ring pencil bag 

5 Composition notebook 

(wide ruled, no spirals, black & white) 

1 pk (5 pack) Dividers (3-ring, poly, w/pockets) 

2 poly folders w/pockets and brads 

2 box Kleenex 

1 Binder 1.5” w/clear pockets 

1 pk disinfecting wipes 

1 Binder 2” w/clear pockets 

1 pair of headphones for chromebook (no ear buds)

5th Grade 

24 Glue Sticks 

1 glue bottle 

48 Ticonderoga Pencils 

2 boxes Crayola Crayons 24 count 

2 pkg colored map pencils – 24 count 

1 Large pencil bag with 3 metal rings for binder 

1 3”Binder clear view outside pocket, any color 

1 pair scissors 

5 100 PAGE Composition notebooks wide ruled 

3 Plastic folder w/pockets & brads {blue, yellow, green) 2 packages ruled index note cards 

1 pkg Dividers 3 ring, plastic, 5 TAB W/Pockets 

(no paper style dividers please) 

2 boxes Kleenex 

1 box Gallon Baggies 

1 box Sandwich Baggies 

$5 (for AVID planner, 2 Poly Pockets, 1 pair ear buds for school use) 

1 chromebook compatible mouse, optional

