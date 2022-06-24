Timothy E. Sawyer

July 22, 1946

June 22, 2022

Services for (Retired Army Captain) Timothy E. Sawyer, 75, of Salado will be held at a later date with Young’s Daughters Funeral Home.

Timothy E. Sawyer passed away on June 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

Timothy E. Sawyer was born on July 22, 1946 to Theodore E. Sawyer and Constance Reifsnyer in Lansing, Michigan. He graduated from Antelope Valley High School in Lancaster, California. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in Aviation where he went on to become a Captain. While in the army he received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star, Air Medal (1-32d AWD), Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, RVNCM w/60 DEV, Vietnam Service Medal, RVN Cross of Gallantry x/Pawn, and a Presidential Unit Citation. Timothy then went into the family T.V. business with his parents before joining the L.A. Sheriff’s Department serving as a Deputy Sheriff. He later worked for the Fish and Wildlife Services.

He and his wife Jasmine were married in December 1968.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by one son, Brian Sawyer and wife Jasmine of Round Rock, TX; three daughters, Jacqueline Ann Sawyer of CA, Katherine “ Kat” Sawyer of CA, and Jennifer Sawyer of CA; four sisters, Karon Earls and husband Michael of Lancaster, CA, Linda Soule and husband David of Rancho Cordova, CA, Christie Siebenthal and husband Chuck of Bisby, AZ, Tracie Avila and husband Manuel of Tehachapi, CA and three grandchildren, countless cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation in honor of Mr. Tim Sawyer to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #1820 for Attn: Service Officer Emergency Funds and mail to 3302 Airport Rd, Temple, TX 76504.

Arrangements are in the care of Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center In Temple, Texas.