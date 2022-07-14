Wilda Mae Dennis Crews

April 4, 1936

July 8, 2022

A graveside service for Wilda Mae Dennis Crews, formerly of Salado, will be held at 9:30 a.m. July 18, 2022 at Salado Cemetery. Chett Haynes will officiate the service. She passed away on July 8, 2022.

Wilda Mae Dennis Crews was born on April 4, 1936, to John Raymond and Laverta Mae Bridges Dennis in Dallas, Texas. She grew up in the Dallas area with two brothers and one sister. She suffered polio as a child and did not allow the trauma of a terrible disease to define who she was. She attended Dallas area schools including Forest High School. Her family and church were the center of her world and for the last 12 years she enjoyed worship and fellowship at First Baptist Church, Lancaster, Texas.

Her husband of 67 years, David Leo Crews passed away in March of this year.

She is survived by two sons Dwayne Crews and his wife Kathy, and Randy Crews and his wife Libby; five grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Her brother Donald Dennis and sister Nelda Dennis Crews also survive her.

She was preceded in death by her husband David, her parents and her brother W. Leo Dennis.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: https://donorbox.org/the-heights-general-donation.

Services are in the care of Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.