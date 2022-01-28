William Henry Salter

William “Bill” Henry Salter, formerly of Salado, age 76, passed away of natural causes on January 9, 2022.

He was born September 26, 1945 in Texas. He attended grade school in Trinity. He joined the Army in 1963 at the age of 18 and was deployed to Vietnam. He served multiple years and was honorably discharged.

He held a Bachelor of Science, Majoring in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University.

He spent more than 30+ years working in the law enforcement field. Serving communities all over the state of Texas such as Houston, Buffalo, Salado, Liberty Hill and more.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Whigham Salter, and stepson Judson Whigham and his wife Claire Morrisey Whigham, sister Nell (Bubba) Thompson and sons Timothy Blair Salter and Scott Martin Salter and wife Monica and five grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Bettye Charles Perez and brothers John Bruce Salter and Thomas (Tony) Salter.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department, online at facebook.com/AlvinVFD or mail a check to 801 East South Street Alvin, TX 77511

Services will be held at noon Jan. 29 at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 North Lamar, Austin.